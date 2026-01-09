When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 07, 2026 FDA Publish Date: January 09, 2026 Product Type: Dietary Supplements

Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Unapproved new drug found to contain undeclared meloxicam Company Name: Anthony Trinh, 123Herbals LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Dietary supplement capsules marketed for relief of joint and body aches

Company Announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Date 01/07/2026 – Rosemead, CA, ANTHONY TRINH, 123herbals LLC is voluntarily recalling all lots of Silintan capsules to the consumer level. FDA analysis has found the product to be tainted with meloxicam. Meloxicam, is an approved Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug, (NSAID) indicated for management of osteoarthritis pain. Products containing meloxicam cannot be marketed as dietary supplements. The presence of Meloxicam in Silintan capsules, renders it an unapproved new drug for which the safety and efficacy have not been established and, therefore, subject to recall.

Risk Statement: Exposure to meloxicam at doses exceeding the recommended maximum daily dose of 15mg/day, may result in a reasonable probability of serious life-threatening events such as blood clots, heart attack, and stroke. Patients also face risks of hypersensitivity reactions, gastrointestinal bleeding, ulceration, and perforation, as well as acute kidney injury, particularly in elderly. Dangerous drug-drug interactions may occur in patients on blood thinners or other NSAIDs, significantly increasing bleeding risk. To date, Anthony Trinh, 123Herbals LLC has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The tainted Silintan is marketed as a dietary supplement for relief of joint and body aches and is packaged in 25-count plastic bottles with blue labels (see labels below). The affected Silintan capsules include all lot numbers within expiry. Silintan capsules were distributed nationwide online at 123herbals.com

Anthony Trinh, 123Herbals LLC is notifying its distributors and customers by emails and is arranging for returns of all recalled products. Consumers and retailers that have Silintan capsules, which is being recalled, should stop using this product and/or return to the place of purchase, discard, or contact their doctor.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Anthony Trinh, 123Herbals LLC by email at hello@123herbals.com or via phone at 1-626-656-3202, Monday - Friday 8am-5pm Pacific Time. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product. Customers can return their product to the point of purchase for a refund. Customers that bought from the website 123Herbals.com can return to 300 West Valley Blvd. P.O. Box 1925, Alhambra CA 91803.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.