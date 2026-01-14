LCA Partners with IVSA to Bring Advanced Alcohol & Beverage Analytics to Western Canada

Analytics Partnership, Last Call Analytics and IVSA

LCA and IVSA partner to expand advanced alcohol and beverage analytics to agents across Western Canada, delivering deeper sales, portfolio, and market insights.

We want to give agents across Western Canada clarity and insight that has already proven valuable in Eastern Canada so they can focus on growing their business, not wrestling with spreadsheets. ” — Matt Bannister, Managing Director of Analytics, LCA

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last Call Analytics (LCA) , is proud to announce a new partnership with the Independent Vintners & Spirits Association ( IVSA ), expanding access to advanced alcohol and beverage analytics for agents across Western Canada.This partnership marks the western expansion of a highly successful analytics platform already trusted by agents throughout Eastern Canada. Together, LCA and IVSA aim to equip Western Canadian members with greater visibility into sales performance, portfolio trends, and market dynamics, helping agents make faster, more informed decisions in an increasingly competitive landscape.Why the Partnership MattersAs the beverage alcohol market grows more complex, agents are under increasing pressure to manage large portfolios, navigate shifting demand, and respond quickly to market changes. Through this partnership, IVSA members gain access to deep, actionable analytics that were previously difficult or costly to obtain without the need for in-house data teams or custom reporting tools.“Our goal is simple,” said Matt Bannister, Managing Director of Analytics, LCA. “We want to give agents across Western Canada the same level of clarity and insight that has already proven valuable in Eastern Canada so they can focus on growing their business, not wrestling with spreadsheets.”What the Platform DeliversThe LCA analytics platform provides a comprehensive view of performance, including:- Sales and portfolio performance insights- Category and SKU-level trend analysis- Market visibility across regions and channels- Tools designed specifically for beverage alcohol agentsBy centralizing data and turning it into clear, usable insights, the platform helps agents identify opportunities, optimize portfolios, and respond proactively to market shifts.Exclusive Access for IVSA MembersAs part of the partnership, IVSA members will receive tailored access packages, making advanced analytics more accessible than ever. This member-only offering reinforces IVSA’s commitment to providing practical, high-impact tools that support agent success.“This partnership is about delivering real value to our members,” said Stacy Kyle, Executive Director, IVSA. “By working with LCA, we’re giving agents in Western Canada access to analytics that support smarter decisions and stronger business outcomes.”About LCALCA is a data-driven analytics solution purpose-built for the beverage alcohol industry. As part of OrderEase , a leading B2B order management and connectivity platform, LCA helps agents and suppliers gain clarity, improve performance, and scale with confidence.About IVSAThe Independent Vintners & Spirits Association (IVSA) represents independent wine and spirits agents across Canada, advocating for members while providing tools, insights, and resources that strengthen the industry. Learn more at ivsa.ca.

