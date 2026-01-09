Maryland Natural Resources Police Report: Fall 2025

January 9, 2026

A Maryland Natural Resources Police patrol vehicle, photographed at Sandy Point State Park in October 2025. Maryland DNR photo.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police took action related to alleged violations of criminal and natural resource laws from September through November of 2025. During the fall months, individuals were charged for violations including spotlighting, hunting out of season, weapons charges, oyster and crabbing violations, illegally baiting wildlife, and other crimes.

Silver Spring Gillnetters Found With 75 Fish and 15 Crabs, Illegally Caught in St. Mary’s River

On September 5, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers received a tip that two people were illegally fishing with gill nets in Martin Cove on the St. Mary’s River.

Officers located the men, who were in possession of nine female crabs, six male crabs, two undersized black drum, four spanish mackerel, three striped bass, four bluefish, 18 white perch, 24 croaker, and 15 spot, all caught via gillnet. 32 total citations were issued to a 52-year-old man and a 41-year old man, both from Silver Spring. Among the citations issued were use of a monofilament gill net, catching fish with improper gear, crabbing gear violations, striped bass possession and size violations, size limit violations for spanish mackerel, croaker, and black drum, and several boating safety equipment violations.

Carroll County Man Charged With Rifle Hunting Out of Season

On September 23, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were dispatched to a shooting complaint near a Westminster farm.

Arriving officers found a 53-year-old Westminster man who explained he was hunting on a crop damage permit, however investigation revealed that the man had illegally shot a deer with a firearm and without a valid deer management permit. He was issued three citations – failure to obtain a hunting license, hunting deer with a firearm during closed season, and removal of head/hide prior to check-in. The carcass of the deer was seized and donated to Frisky’s Wildlife Rehab, where the meat will be used to feed injured raptors in need of rehabilitation.

Enhanced Spotlighting Patrols In Queen Anne’s County Leads to Multiple Citations For Talbot County Man

On October 4, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers conducting surveillance for spotlighting in Queen Anne’s County observed a vehicle shining a green light from the driver’s window onto nearby fields.

Officers performed a traffic stop on the vehicle, ultimately finding a cocked crossbow, single-shot 20-gauge shotgun, and handheld flashlight used to illuminate the fields. The driver – a 19-year-old man from Bozman in Talbot County – admitted that he and a passenger were looking for deer, and was subsequently issued citations for hunting deer with spotlights, hunting on private lands without permission, and nighttime hunting and faces a maximum of $6,500 in fines if found guilty.

Out-Of-Season Black Bear Kill Sparks Investigation, Charges for Cumberland Man

On October 11, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were notified of a possible illegal bear kill in Frostburg when other hunters saw two black bears enter and exit their line of sight, followed up by hearing a single gunshot.

Upon canvassing the area in which the hunters saw the bears, officers found a deceased black bear cub near a tree stand that was known to be occupied by a different individual. A 9mm shell casing was also found under the tree stand. Investigation revealed that the suspect – a 37-year-old Cumberland man – had shot the bear with a handgun, claiming the measure was necessary as the bear was attempting to climb the tree where he was hunting. The bullet’s entry wound and blood trail however indicated that the bear had been shot near a bait pile, and the individual was issued citations for hunting black bears during closed season and failure to report wounding or killing a black bear to NRP, each of which carry a $1,500 maximum fine.

Wood ducks seized by Maryland Natural Resources Police during an October investigation. Maryland DNR photo.

Four Men Cited For Shooting Wood Ducks Over Bait in St. Mary’s County

On October 11, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers conducting surveillance on a St. Mary’s County swamp known to be baited with milo, corn, and wheat seed observed illegal waterfowl hunting activity by four individuals.

Officers identified four men – a 31-year-old from Welcome, a 33-year-old from Leonardtown, a 27-year-old from Newburg, and a 30-year-old from Leonardtown – who were hunting in a camouflage blind near a feeder and over visible bait on the bank of the swamp. Police seized 11 wood ducks, and each individual was cited for hunting waterfowl over bait, punishable by a $1,500 maximum fine.

Indiana Woman Arrested After Threatening Deal Island Crabbers With Gun

On October 16, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were dispatched to the Riley Roberts Road Boat Ramp within Deal Island Wildlife Management Area for a report of two people being held at gunpoint by a woman.

Upon arrival, officers met with the victims who said the woman had left the area, but had approached the two men who were crabbing from shore at the boat ramp and asked them to leave the area. When the men continued to crab, the woman returned to her vehicle, retrieved a semiautomatic handgun, and walked towards the men with the firearm at her side. When the victims called police, she fled the area. A Somerset County sheriff’s deputy later stopped the suspect’s vehicle, while assisting NRP officers located the loaded handgun and charged the woman – a 35-year-old from South Bend, Ind. – with second degree assault, transporting a loaded handgun in a vehicle, unlawfully carrying a handgun, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and reckless endangerment.

Delaware Man Busted for Deer Hunting Over Bait on Dorchester County Public Land

On October 16, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers conducting routine patrol in the area of LeCompte Wildlife Management Area in Dorchester County investigated an area previously known to be baited with whole yellow corn.

Upon arriving at the baited location, officers observed a man hunting from a climbing tree stand about 25 feet from the corn pile. Due to it being unlawful to hunt over bait or within a baited area on public state lands, the man – a 30-year-old from Ellendale, Del. – was issued one citation for hunting over bait on public lands. If found guilty, the man could face a $1,500 maximum fine.

Investigation Reveals 12-Point Harford County Buck Was Shot During Antlerless Only Day

On October 26, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers investigated a report that an individual had shot and killed a 12-point white-tailed buck with a muzzleloader on October 25, during the antlerless muzzleloader season.

Officers met with the man – a 56-year-old from Joppa – who admitted that he had shot the deer with a muzzleloader and was unaware that the day was part of the antlerless muzzleloader season. Officers seized the head, cape, and antlers of the deer, and issued one citation for possessing game birds or mammals during closed season, punishable by a maximum fine of $1,500.

St. Mary’s Spotlighter Charged After Illegally Killing Five Deer

On October 30, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers investigated a report of illegal nighttime deer hunting activity in the vicinity of Ridge.

Upon meeting with the suspect, officers determined that a 27-year-old St. Inigoes man had shot five deer from his vehicle at night on agricultural fields and private property. He was issued citations for hunting deer with spotlights, nighttime hunting, shooting from a vehicle, and shooting from or across a public roadway. If found guilty, the man faces maximum total fines of $6,000.

Talbot County Waterman Cited For Oystering Without a License, Other Violations

On November 3, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers on routine patrol observed multiple skipjacks actively dredging for oysters in the vicinity of Tilghman Island in Talbot County.

Officers determined that one of the skipjacks was using auxiliary yawl boat propulsion but had not notified the Department of Natural Resources of its “push day” – where the vessel is pushed via auxiliary power as opposed to operating under sail – as required by law. Officers then conducted an inspection of the vessel, finding that its captain – a 43-year-old Bozman resident – did not possess a required dredge boat license or unlimited tidal fishing license. Further investigation revealed that the oysters on board were above the 5% unculled threshold. The vessel was ordered to stop working and the captain was issued citations for operating a dredge boat without a license, failure to notify Department of push day, and possession of unculled oysters. If found guilty, he could face a maximum $3,000 in fines.

Two 18-Year-Olds Cited For Spotlighting in Washington County

On November 8, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers patrolling for illegal nighttime hunting in Washington County observed a stopped vehicle with Pennsylvania license tags shining a light out a window at a tree line.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and found a cocked crossbow, compound bow, bolt-action rifle, lever-action rifle, and a loaded revolver. Officers seized all weapons and ammunition along with a flashlight and spotlight, and cited both individuals. An 18-year-old man from Waynesboro, Pa. was charged with hunting deer with spotlights, possessing a loaded firearm in a vehicle, hunting at night, and hunting during closed season. An 18-year-old man from Keymar, Carroll County was charged with the same violations as listed above, and failure to obtain a hunting license. Additional charges are expected.

Ellicott City Man Charged After Taxidermy Inspection Reveals Rifle Kill During Archery Season

On November 13, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers conducted a wildlife inspection at a taxidermy business in Ijamsville when it became apparent that a caped whitetail buck had an entry wound from a rifle bullet.

Officers investigated associated paperwork and found that the deer was checked in the previous day as an archery kill on public land in Patuxent River State Park. Officers then met with the individual who checked in the deer – a 54-year-old Ellicott City man – who admitted to shooting the deer with a rifle chambered in .35 Remington. The cartridge is identified as a bottleneck cartridge, while straight-walled cartridges are required while hunting in Montgomery County. The man was issued two citations for hunting during a closed season and using non-straight-walled cartridges in Montgomery County. If found guilty, the man could face $3,000 in maximum fines.

Utility task vehicle (UTV) used in a suspected poaching incident investigated by NRP in November. Maryland DNR photo.

Firearm Seized, Two Charged in Off-Road Vehicle Poaching Incident

On November 15, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were dispatched to Mount Airy for a report of people chasing deer with an off-road vehicle and shooting them with firearms during the Maryland archery season.

Officers arrived on scene and located two freshly-killed deer, one doe and one eight-point buck, untagged and actively being processed. Two individuals – a 43-year-old from Mount Airy and a 26-year-old from Germantown – explained they had chased deer down with a utility task vehicle (UTV) to a fence line and shot them with a handgun. A 10mm handgun was seized as evidence, the two deer were donated to the Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry program, and each man was charged with numerous hunting violations. Both were issued charges including spotlighting, pursuing wildlife with an off-road vehicle, hunting during closed season, hunting without hunter safety certificate, failure to field tag deer carcass, hunting deer with handguns, and several other violations.

Road Hunter Caught Shooting From Vehicle in Garrett State Forest

On November 18, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were dispatched to Garrett State Forest for a report of road hunting from a vehicle.

Officers located a vehicle that matched the description of the one seen in which a shot had been taken out of the driver’s side window. Police spoke with the two occupants, who admitted to shooting at a deer from Snaggy Mountain Road. An 18-year-old man from Kitzmiller was issued three citations: shooting at wildlife from a vehicle, hunting during closed season, and possessing a loaded firearm in an automobile. He could face $4,500 in maximum fines if found guilty.

Commercial Waterman Caught Keeping Oysters Over Limit in Talbot County

On November 19, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers on patrol in Talbot County observed three untagged bushels of oysters in plain view in the bed of a pickup truck.

Through investigation, it was revealed that the oysters belonged to a man with a commercial oyster license who had harvested his limit – 10 bushels per day – on November 17, 18, and 19. Officers learned he had sold all those limits already, making the three additional bushels to be over the maximum take. Charges were later issued to the man – a 40-year-old from Oxford – for exceeding oyster limit by 2-3 bushels, failure to tag individual oyster containers, failure to comply with sanitation ordinances, failure to display department ID number on vehicle, and other related violations.

Shotgun seized by Natural Resources Police during a September investigation. Maryland DNR photo.

Pennsylvania Man Faces Firearm Charges For Illegal Possession

On November 29, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were notified of a person who is prohibited from possessing firearms engaging in deer hunting in Queen Anne’s County.

Officers arrived at an elevated deer blind in Barclay where the individual in question – a 42-year-old man from Spring Grove, Pa. – and another individual were hunting deer with a 12 gauge shotgun. The man was found to be disqualified from possessing firearms due to probationary terms stemming from a conviction in April of 2025. The shotgun was seized and the man was arrested for possession of firearms while disqualified and illegal possession of ammunition, while citations were also issued for failure to wear fluorescent orange and failure to carry identification. The man faces $6,000 in maximum fines and/or four years and 90 days imprisonment if convicted on all charges.

Trio Cited in Watkins Island Trespassing Incident on Firearms Opening Day for Deer

On November 29, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were dispatched to a complaint of trespassing hunters on Watkins Island, which is located in the Potomac River and only accessible by boat.

Officers arrived at the Pennyfield Lock boat ramp and made contact with the individuals who admitted to hunting on the island. Citations were issued to a 21-year-old male from Baltimore for hunting private lands without permission, using a rifle without straight-walled cartridges in Montgomery County, failure to make reasonable effort to retrieve wounded deer, and failure to carry a secondary form of ID while hunting. If convicted, he could face $6,000 in maximum fines. Two other individuals in the party – a 21-year-old male from Salisbury and an 18-year-old male from Baltimore – were also issued citations for hunting private lands without permission. Each could face a maximum $1,500 fine if convicted.