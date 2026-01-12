IPD Welcomes Donald Arliss as New Warranty and Technical Support Manager

IPD 70th Anniversary Logo

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IPD (Industrial Parts Depot, LLC), a global leader in aftermarket heavy-duty engine components, is pleased to announce the appointment of Donald “Don” Arliss as the company’s new Warranty and Technical Support Manager. Don will oversee IPD’s customer warranty programs, lead the product issue process, and support the technical performance of IPD parts in collaboration with Engineering, Sales, Production, Quality, and Customer Service teams.

Don brings more than 25 years of experience in diesel engines, fuel systems, diagnostics, and warranty operations. His background includes auditing processes for compliance, analyzing component failures, and providing technical support to both customers and internal teams. He attended Universal Technical Institute in Glendale Heights, Illinois, where he studied Automotive Diesel and Industrial Technology.

Before joining IPD, Don worked at D&W Diesel in Auburn, New York, progressing from Technician Supervisor to Warranty Analyst. In his most recent position, he evaluated and tested diesel engine components, conducted root-cause analysis, and prepared technical reports to support warranty claims and improve product reliability. He also supervised a team of technicians, ensured quality and training standards were met, and delivered data-driven feedback to customers.

“I’m excited to join IPD and look forward to helping strengthen our warranty process and ensuring our products perform the way our customers depend on every day,” said Don Arliss.

“Don’s technical expertise and strong warranty background make him a valuable addition to the IPD team,” said Michael Badar, President of IPD. “His hands-on experience and commitment to quality will help us continue delivering the dependable support our customers expect.”

