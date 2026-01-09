$68M Awarded to Assist Nearly 1,300 New York Households

Governor Kathy Hochul announced New York is investing more than $68 million to assist nearly 1,300 low-to-moderate income households across the state. The grants awarded through New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) provide individuals and families, including older adults and veterans, financial support to make accessibility upgrades, complete emergency repairs, replace manufactured homes, and receive rental assistance, as well as down payment assistance when purchasing a first home. Today’s announcement is part of Governor Hochul’s $25 billion comprehensive Housing Plan which is on track to create and preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“Addressing the housing crisis is about more than creating new places for people to live,” Governor Hochul said. “With this more than $68 million investment, we can help nearly 1,300 individuals and families make the repairs and upgrades that are necessary for them to remain safely and securely housed today and into the future.”

Awards by Region and Housing Units Impacted:

Capital Region : $12,710,000 for 201 homes

: $12,710,000 for 201 homes Central NY : $4,418,000 for 67 homes

: $4,418,000 for 67 homes Finger Lakes : $2,645,000 for 42 homes

: $2,645,000 for 42 homes Long Island, NYC : $2,800,000 for 105 homes

: $2,800,000 for 105 homes Mid-Hudson : $5,874,135 for 85 homes

: $5,874,135 for 85 homes Mohawk Valley : $6,229,828 for 151 homes

: $6,229,828 for 151 homes North Country : $16,980,361 for 270 homes

: $16,980,361 for 270 homes Southern Tier : $12,775,091 for 191 homes

: $12,775,091 for 191 homes Western NY : $2,458,000 for 92 homes

: $2,458,000 for 92 homes Combined regions: $1,650,000 for 72 homes

The awards are provided through State and federally funded programs: NYS HOME; NYS Community Development Block Grant; Access to Home; Access to Home for Heroes; Access to Home for Medicaid; Mobile and Manufactured Home Replacement; and RESTORE.

HCR’s Office of Community Renewal provides the grant funding directly to municipalities and local non-profit organizations. Eligible households can then apply for assistance. Each program accepts applications in an annual competitive funding round. Potential beneficiaries should reach out to awardees serving a particular area to learn more about available grants.

A list of all awardees can be found at hcr.ny.gov/funding-awards.

NYS HOME funds can be used to acquire and/or rehabilitate single-family housing, provide down payment assistance, replace dilapidated mobile and manufactured homes as well as provide tenant based rental assistance to households with incomes at or below 80 percent of Area Median Income.

funds can be used to acquire and/or rehabilitate single-family housing, provide down payment assistance, replace dilapidated mobile and manufactured homes as well as provide tenant based rental assistance to households with incomes at or below 80 percent of Area Median Income. NYS Community Development Block Grant provides federal funds to help localities with projects that improve communities. Housing grants can be used to rehabilitate owner-occupied or renter-occupied homes, and private water/wastewater system assistance.

provides federal funds to help localities with projects that improve communities. Housing grants can be used to rehabilitate owner-occupied or renter-occupied homes, and private water/wastewater system assistance. Access to Home provides financial assistance to make homes accessible for persons with disabilities so that they can live safely in their residences or return to live in their residences instead of in an institutional setting.

provides financial assistance to make homes accessible for persons with disabilities so that they can live safely in their residences or return to live in their residences instead of in an institutional setting. Access to Home for Heroes provides financial assistance to make homes accessible for veterans with disabilities.

provides financial assistance to make homes accessible for veterans with disabilities. Access to Home for Medicaid provides financial assistance to make residential units accessible for Medicaid members with disabilities.

provides financial assistance to make residential units accessible for Medicaid members with disabilities. Mobile and Manufactured Home Replacement program helps homeowners replace dilapidated mobile or manufactured homes that are on land owned by the homeowner with a new manufactured, modular, or site-built home.

program helps homeowners replace dilapidated mobile or manufactured homes that are on land owned by the homeowner with a new manufactured, modular, or site-built home. RESTORE provides financial resources to assist older adults make emergency repairs and address code violations that pose a threat to their health and safety or affect the livability of the home.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, we are not only creating housing but also providing older adults, veterans, and those with special needs a chance to remain in their homes and the communities of their choice. Our more than $68 million investment will help nearly 1,300 households make emergency repairs, improve accessibility, and even help individuals purchase their first home. Thank you to our many government and non-profit partners for helping us extend an important lifeline to so many New Yorkers.”

Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal said, “The more than $68 million in grants being awarded will go a long way in creating and preserving affordable housing in communities across the state. The funding, included in our state budget as part of Governor Hochul's five-year affordable housing plan, will provide a lifeline to hundreds of low- and moderate-income households struggling to stay financially afloat. Every New Yorker deserves a safe and stable place to call home and this investment will bring us another step closer to that goal.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives, capital funding, and new protections for renters and homeowners. Building on this commitment, the FY26 Enacted Budget includes more than $1.5 billion in new State funding for housing, a Housing Access Voucher pilot program, and new policies to improve affordability for tenants and homebuyers. These measures complement the Governor’s five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan, included in the FY23 Enacted Budget, to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 70,000 homes have been created or preserved to date.

The FY25 and FY26 Enacted Budgets also strengthened the Governor’s Pro-Housing Community Program — which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Nearly 400 communities have received Pro-Housing certification.