Kinsbursky Brothers (KBI) Secures CERCLA Section 127(j) Approval, Cementing Leadership in Sustainable Battery Recycling

Sustainable Recycling at KBI

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kinsbursky Brothers Intl. (KBI), Southern California’s only fully permitted RCRA Part B Treatment, Storage, and Disposal Facility (TSDF) specializing in the management of end-of-life batteries, today announced it has received formal U.S. EPA approval under Section 127(j) of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA).This designation recognizes KBI’s exemplary environmental compliance, robust financial assurances, and state-of-the-art emission controls that prioritize worker safety and community protection. The approval positions KBI as one of the nation’s most responsible handlers of hazardous waste in the battery recycling sector.““This milestone reflects more than six decades of our family’s commitment to doing things the right way—for the environment, our employees, and the communities we serve,” said Daniel Kinsbursky, Vice President of KBI. “Since earning California’s first RCRA permit for battery recycling in 1989, we have continuously invested in advanced processes and sustainable practices. CERCLA Section 127(j) approval is powerful validation that KBI meets—and exceeds—the nation’s toughest environmental and safety standards”.As demand for domestically sourced critical minerals surges with the growth of electric vehicles and renewable energy storage, KBI’s new CERCLA status strengthens its ability to secure financing, forge strategic partnerships, and expand capacity. The approval further solidifies KBI’s role in building a secure, circular supply chain for battery materials while safeguarding public health and the environment.About Kinsbursky Brothers, Inc. (KBI)For over 65 years, KBI has operated from its permitted TSDF in Anaheim, California, growing into a national leader in end-of-life battery management and recycling. The company safely manages lead-acid, lithium-ion, nickel-metal hydride, nickel-cadmium, and other battery chemistries, delivering sustainable, closed-loop solutions that support America’s clean-energy future.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.