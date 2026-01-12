SystemDomain Announces Reseller Partnership with Ozgar to Expand Software Solutions using AI

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SystemDomain , a leading provider of IT and cybersecurity solutions, today announced a strategic reseller partnership with Ozgar , an Enterprise Code Intelligence Platform designed to help organizations understand and safely evolve long running, complex, business critical applications.Through this partnership, SystemDomain will serve as an authorized reseller of Ozgar, helping customers turn their code, databases, and embedded business logic into a living, searchable knowledge hub - including clear documentation, visualizations of dependencies and flows, and trustworthy answers that link back to source. Ozgar is designed to work alongside existing systems with no refactor and no workflow disruption, and supports enterprise deployment options including on prem, cloud, or hybrid.“This partnership with Ozgar is an important step in strengthening our solution ecosystem,” said Shubhi Garg, CEO of SystemDomain. “Our customers are under pressure to move faster with AI - without increasing risk. Ozgar provides a practical, low friction path to system-level clarity, and we’re excited to bring that capability to the organizations we support.”Ozgar also welcomed the partnership. “SystemDomain’s implementation experience and commitment to customer success make them a strong reseller partner,” said Robert Moratti, VP Sales - US , Ozgar. “Together, we aim to help teams reduce investigation time, accelerate onboarding, and make safer changes by establishing a reliable source of truth for complex software.” The reseller partnership enables SystemDomain to offer Ozgar as part of integrated engagements, including consulting, deployment support, enablement, and ongoing services - helping customers adopt Enterprise Code Intelligence in a secure, enterprise-ready way.About SystemDomainSystemDomain, Inc. (SDI) is an IT Professional Services firm with focus in AI, Cyber Security & Risk Management, Digital Innovation, Cloud, and Analytics. SystemDomain has strategic partnership with leading software product companies to provide integration and professional services to the utility, healthcare, financial, and research organizations. SDI has offshore software development and support center to provide cost-effective services.About OzgarOzgar is an Enterprise Code Intelligence Platform that helps organizations understand and safely evolve long running, complex applications. Ozgar turns code, data, and business logic into living, human readable knowledge - clear documentation, practical visualizations, and trustworthy answers grounded in source - so teams can move faster without disrupting what already works.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.