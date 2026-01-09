Contact: (718) 482-4526

Release Date: January 09, 2026 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Meeting on U.S. Route 9A - West Side Highway Safety and Mobility Improvements Study in Manhattan on January 14 Public and Stakeholders Invited to Participate and Provide Input on Potential Concepts that Aims to Enhance Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Along Route 9A – West Side Highway On Wednesday, January 14, the New York State Department of Transportation will host a public meeting and workshop on the Route 9A (West Side Highway) Safety and Mobility Enhancement Study, which seeks to identify opportunities to enhance safety and mobility for all roadway users along the West Side Highway between Battery Place and 59th Street. Previous meetings held in May and June of 2025 provided the public with an opportunity to learn more about the study's goals, current conditions along the corridor, and ways to offer input. This meeting will give the public the opportunity to provide input on potential concepts. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, January 14, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Battery Park City Authority – Event Center - located at 6 River Terrace, New York, NY 10282. Meeting attendees will have an opportunity to speak with NYSDOT engineers regarding current conditions, challenges, and concerns along this corridor. NYSDOT is encouraging a robust exchange of ideas, comments, and/or concerns as this feedback will ultimately shape the scope and direction of the Route 9A – West Side Highway Safety and Mobility Improvements Study. The Department is asking the public to please make a reservation for attendance at the meeting by utilizing the following link: https://rt9awestsidehighwaypublicmeeting.eventbrite.com