Former Secret Service Deputy Assistant Director Joins Protek Advisory Council

Stephen Marks, Deputy Assistant Director (Ret.), United States Secret Service

U.S. Secret Service Deputy Assistant Director Stephen Marks (Ret.) Brings Cyber Investigations and Forensics Expertise to Protek Advisory Council

Marks deep understanding of the complex world of digital evidence investigations is exactly the kind of battle-tested expertise that will enhance our strategic direction and benefit our clients.” — Keith Chval

WILLOWBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Protek International , a nationally recognized leader in digital forensics and eDiscovery services, today announced the appointment of Stephen Marks, a distinguished 31-year veteran of federal law enforcement and former Deputy Assistant Director of the U.S. Secret Service, to its Advisory Council (PAC). Marks' extensive experience in high-stakes protective operations, white collar crimes, and cyber investigations and forensics will provide invaluable strategic guidance to Protek's leadership.Marks' decorated career with the Secret Service culminated as a Deputy Assistant Director, where he provided strategic oversight to critical protective operations. His roles at the Secret Service included serving as the Special Agent in Charge of the Boston Field Office, where he directed complex financial crimes investigations and managed the multi-agency New England Electronic Crimes Task Force. This task force’s mandate included leading multi-agency cyber investigations, including the forensic collection and analysis of electronic evidence from the broad spectrum of implicated devices, networks, and cloud repositories and resources.“We are incredibly honored to welcome Steve Marks to the Protek Advisory Council,” said Keith Chval, President and CEO of Protek. “His deep understanding of federal investigations, high-level cybersecurity operations, and the complex world of digital evidence investigations is exactly the kind of battle-tested expertise that will enhance our strategic direction and ultimately benefit our clients. Equally important, the exemplary reputation that Steve has earned over his distinguished career perfectly embodies our commitment to delivering Honest, Simple and Smart solutions.”Presently engaged directing his risk management consultancy, Marks calls upon his expertise gained through high-stakes Secret Service assignments, such as developing and executing global security plans while assigned to the Presidential Protective Division and serving as the Federal Coordinator for major security events such as the Boston Marathon to advise enterprises on reducing their exposure to security vulnerabilities of all kinds.“Protek's dedication to integrity, innovation, and client success resonates with my own values as I've witnessed firsthand the critical importance of robust digital forensics and cybersecurity in protecting assets and upholding justice,” said Marks. “I look forward to collaborating with the Protek team and my fellow PAC members to further strengthen Protek's leadership position and serve clients facing complex threats.”Marks is a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard and holds a bachelor's degree from Michigan State University, along with a senior leadership development certificate from American University.About Protek:Founded in 2005, Protek is a nationally recognized provider of expert digital forensics and eDiscovery services. Protek empowers its clients to aggressively leverage the cyber facets of their matters in pursuit of their objectives. Our mission is to deliver exceptional services to our clients, guided by integrity and a commitment to client success. Honest. Simple. Smart.About the Protek Advisory Council:The Protek Advisory Council is composed of distinguished leaders with deep expertise spanning legal services, cybersecurity and investigations, and strategic business operations. The PAC provides invaluable guidance to Protek's CEO, focused on its core values of Honest, Simple, and Smart.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.