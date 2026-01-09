Children’s Harbor Announces New Chief Development Officer, Vanessa Seltzer

Vanessa Seltzer, Chief Development Officer, Children's Harbor

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s Harbor, a Broward County-based nonprofit organization, proudly announces the appointment of Vanessa Seltzer as its new Chief Development Officer (CDO). Vanessa brings more than 14 years of nonprofit leadership and philanthropic expertise to her new role.

A seasoned executive and strategic fundraiser, Vanessa has dedicated her career to connecting communities to meaningful causes and building sustainable systems that fuel mission-driven impact. Her extensive background in development, governance, and organizational growth uniquely positions her to advance Children’s Harbor’s mission of strengthening families and empowering youth throughout South Florida.

Vanessa is a New Jersey native and has lived in South Florida for over two decades. She is deeply rooted in the community she serves. Vanessa served as Chief Executive Officer of Heal the Planet, where she led organizational development, strengthened governance, broadened fundraising strategies, and advanced environmental education and youth leadership initiatives. Before her CEO role, Vanessa held senior development positions with Arc Broward, Gilda’s Club South Florida, the YMCA of South Florida, and the Muscular Dystrophy Association. During her tenure at Gilda’s Club South Florida, she enhanced corporate partnership support and increased the number of corporate partners, helping ensure that no one faces cancer alone.

“Children’s Harbor’s mission speaks to the heart of why I chose this work,” said Vanessa Setlzer, Chief Development Officer of Children’s Harbor. “Every young person deserves stability, dignity, and the opportunity to heal and thrive. I’m honored to join an organization so deeply committed to breaking cycles of trauma and building brighter futures for youth and families in our community.”

Vanessa is widely recognized as a thought leader in the nonprofit sector and currently serves as a board member for the Planned Giving Council of Broward. Vanessa earned her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Florida International University and completed advanced professional training at Indiana University’s Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Vanessa to Children’s Harbor as our Chief Development Officer, said Tiffani Dhooge, President and CEO of Children’s Harbor. She is strategic yet relationship-driven and deeply rooted in this community. As we continue to grow and expand our programs, her leadership will be critical to making sure our funding strategy keeps pace with the needs of the youth and families we serve. We’re thrilled to have her stepping into this role.”

Children’s Harbor, a nationally accredited child welfare organization based in South Florida, is dedicated to strengthening families in crisis and supporting teens in foster care. The nonprofit provides safe residential housing, specialized trauma care, life skills, and comprehensive support for teens, their younger siblings, and teen mothers impacted by the trauma of abuse. Reliant on donors, sponsors, private funders, and grants, the addition of Vanessa Seltzer as Chief Development Officer strengthens Children’s Harbor’s capacity to advance strategic fundraising initiatives, deepen community partnerships, and sustain critical programs for vulnerable youth and families in the community.

To learn more about Children’s Harbor and how you can get involved or support its mission, please visit childrensharbor.org or call (954) 252- 3072.

