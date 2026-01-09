Job Announcement: Term Law Clerk to United States District Judge Daniel J. Hovland

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF NORTH DAKOTA

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: No. 26-03

Position: Term Law Clerk to United States District Judge Daniel J. Hovland

Location: Bismarck, North Dakota

Starting Salary Range: $74,678 - $106,437 (current JSP 11-13 range)

Closing Date: Open until filled – Preference will be given to applications received by February 6, 2026

Position Summary

The position of Term Law Clerk to Judge Daniel J. Hovland is for a two-year term beginning in August 2027 and ending in August 2029. The position is located in the Chambers of Judge Hovland in Bismarck, North Dakota. Principal duties of the position include:

Research substantive issues of federal and state law;

Draft legal memoranda, opinions and orders;

Prepare the Judge for hearings, trials or mediations;

Assist the Judge with case management;

Generally provide legal counsel and support to the Judge; and

Exhibit the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Qualifications

The successful applicant will have excellent academic credentials from an ABA-accredited law school, strong research and exceptional writing skills, and application of the Rules of Professional Conduct, the Judicial canons, and rules regarding confidentiality as applied to judicial law clerks. The successful applicant must be a United States citizen or a lawful permanent resident seeking citizenship. The successful applicant will exhibit, at all times and to all persons, a courteous, professional, and cooperative attitude and a self-imposed standard of ntegrity and excllence.

Salary and Benefits

The actual pay level will be established on the basis of the successful applicant’s qualifications and experience. The position does not carry the tenure rights of positions in the competitive Civil Service. Other federal government benefits (e.g., holidays, life and health insurance, and Health Savings Accounts) are applicable. The position is subject to mandatory Electronic Funds Transfer (direct deposit) of net pay.

Background Investigation Requirements

The selectee considered for this position is required to undergo an FBI Background Check and/or Investigation and social media inquiry as a condition of employment. The selectee may be appointed provisionally, and retention will depend upon favorable suitability determination of the background investigation.

Miscellaneous

The United States District Court is an equal Opportunity Employer (EEO) and has adopted an Employment Dispute resolution Plan. Additional EEO information is available from the Office of the Clerk of Court. All applications will be maintained in strict confidence. Only the hiring authority will have knowledge of the applicant’s identity. Only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

Qualified persons are invited to submit:

Cover letter

Résumé

Completed application for judicial branch employment, form AO-78 (available at http://www.uscourts.gov/forms/AO078.pdf)

Writing sample

Law school academic transcripts

Three professional or academic references

Letters of recommendation may be submitted, but are not required

Submit application materials to NDD_J-Hovland@ndd.uscourts.gov in PDF format only.