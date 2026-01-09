Cadenza Center Accepted into Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program at Miami Dade College

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cadenza Center for Psychotherapy and the Arts, a multidisciplinary mental health and creative arts organization serving children, families, and adults, has been accepted into the prestigious Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses (10KSB) program, Cohort 36, hosted at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus. The program officially begins on Tuesday, January 13.The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses initiative provides entrepreneurs with practical business education, access to capital, and a powerful network of peers and advisors, with the goal of helping small businesses grow and create jobs in their communities.After 25 years of building Cadenza Center, acceptance into the program marks a pivotal moment of strategic growth for the organization.“Being accepted into Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses represents a new chapter I’m ready for,” said Dr. Michelle Hintz, Founder and CEO of The Cadenza Center for Psychotherapy and the Arts. “We’ve built something proprietary—collaborative, interdisciplinary, and deeply effective. Now it’s time to strengthen the systems so our impact can scale with integrity.”Cadenza Center applied to the program at what Dr. Hintz describes as an “inflection point” for the organization. With increasing demand, a growing interdisciplinary team, and a clearly defined model of care, the focus is now shifting from proving the concept to protecting and strengthening it as the organization scales.“Participation in this program will help us in our goal to grow with intention — strengthening leadership, formalizing collaboration, and expanding in ways that stay true to our mission and sustainable for the long term,” said Dr. Hintz.Cadenza Center delivers care through an integrated model where disciplines work together rather than in isolation, providing coordinated support across emotional, behavioral, and developmental needs. Key service areas include creative arts therapy programs that support children, teens, and families in building emotional regulation, confidence, communication, and connection through creative expression; mental health services that provide psychotherapy and assessments for children, adolescents, adults, couples, and families addressing anxiety, trauma, mood concerns, life transitions, and relational health; and behavioral sciences services that offer behaviorally informed interventions focused on skill-building, emotional regulation, and structured supports for neurodevelopmental and behavioral challenges.For more information about the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program, visit: 10ksbapply.comAbout Cadenza Center for Psychotherapy & the ArtsCadenza Center for Psychotherapy & the Arts is a leading provider of innovative mental health and creative arts therapy services for individuals of all ages. Founded 25 years ago by Dr. Michelle Hintz, a music therapist and licensed psychologist, the Center was built on the belief that the arts have the power to transform lives.From its beginnings in music therapy to its expansion into comprehensive psychological care, Cadenza Center integrates evidence-based psychotherapy with creative expression to promote healing, growth, and self-awareness. Guided by its mission to help each client shine in their own “spotlight,” the Center empowers individuals to lead fulfilling, meaningful lives free from the challenges of mental health struggles.For more information about Cadenza Center for Psychotherapy & the Arts, visit https://cadenzacenter.com/. ###

