Reward Paid for Tip Leading to Featured Fugitive’s Capture

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces the capture of this month’s Texas 10 Most Wanted Featured Fugitive, Antonio Rodriguez Jr., who was arrested outside of Houston earlier this week. An increased Crime Stoppers reward will be paid for his arrest.

Antonio Rodriguez Jr., 28, was taken into custody on Wednesday, Jan. 7, in Pasadena. Following up on credible tip information, DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents, Texas Highway Patrol (THP) Troopers, along with the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime Apprehension Team, located and arrested Rodriguez following his departure from an apartment complex.

Since 2014, Rodriguez has been convicted of crimes including burglary of a vehicle, escape while arrested/confined, burglary of a building, evading arrest/detention and driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age. In January 2024, he was discharged from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ). Rodriguez had been wanted out of Harris Co. since August 2025 for robbery with bodily injury. More information on Rodriguez’s capture can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. In 2025, DPS and other agencies arrested 65 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 28 sex offenders and 13 criminal illegal immigrants – with $41,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

