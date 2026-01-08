Submit Release
Tracy Man Sentenced to over 7 Years in Prison for his Role in Murder-for-Hire Plot

Shaminderjit Singh Sandhu, 52, of Tracy, was sentenced today to seven and a half years in prison for conspiring to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, U.S. Attorney Eric Grant announced.

