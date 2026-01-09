Submit Release
Rapid City Man Sentenced to Over 2 Years in Federal Prison for Possessing a Firearm as a Felon

United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced today that U.S. District Judge Camela C. Theeler has sentenced a Rapid City, South Dakota, man convicted of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.  The sentencing took place on January 5, 2026. 

