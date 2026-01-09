Novamigra Therapeutics Secures ~€3 Million Funding to Advance First-in-Human Study of Migraine Prophylaxis Asset VRG-145

Novamigra Therapeutics secures ~€3 million funding to advance first-in-human Phase 1 study of its migraine prophylaxis asset VRG-145

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Novamigra Therapeutics, a spin-out venture of VRG Therapeutics, today announced the successful raising of ~€3 million to advance the development of its lead asset, VRG-145, a novel compound for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The proceeds will support the completion of CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls) development, as well as the execution of the company’s first-in-human pharmacokinetic (PK) and safety Phase 1 study.Advancing a Novel Approach to Migraine ProphylaxisMigraine is a chronic neurological disorder affecting approximately one billion people worldwide. Around 40% of patients require preventive therapy, yet currently available treatments often show limited efficacy, poor tolerability, or high rates of non-response. Approximately 40–50% of patients fail to achieve a clinically meaningful reduction in migraine frequency, highlighting a substantial unmet medical need for more effective and better-tolerated preventive options.VRG-145 is being developed to address this gap through a differentiated mechanism of action, positioning it as a potential next-generation therapy for patients who do not benefit adequately from current standards of care, including antiepileptics, beta-blockers, antidepressants, calcium-channel blockers, and CGRP-targeting therapies.Key Development Milestones AchievedOver the past year, Novamigra Therapeutics has achieved several critical regulatory, intellectual property, and development milestones. The company completed regulatory consultations with both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the National Center for Public Health and Pharmacy (NNGYK), aligning on its clinical development strategy.Based on regulatory guidance, Novamigra has finalized the design of its first-in-human Phase 1 study, a 36 healthy volunteer trial designed to assess the pharmacokinetics and safety of VRG-145.In parallel, the company strengthened its intellectual property portfolio with the publication of its patent by both the European Patent Office (EPO) and the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), positive feedback from the EPO search report, and the filing of an additional priority patent application with the USPTO.Novamigra has also successfully completed a CMC pre-formulation program, confirming favorable excipient compatibility and supporting clinical readiness.InvestorsThe financing round was led by PMK Ventures, the investment arm of PMK-Group, with participation from SZTA and Vascular Group.PMK-Group is a Singapore-headquartered investment and advisory group specializing in healthcare and life sciences, with an established portfolio of innovation-driven investments across Central and Eastern Europe. Through PMK Ventures, the group supports early- and growth-stage companies by combining capital with deep strategic, regulatory, and clinical development expertise. PMK-Group has a strong track record in advancing biomedical innovations from preclinical and early clinical stages toward value-creating inflection points, including first-in-human studies and strategic partnering. The group is led by Dr. Péter Kovács, an experienced physician and clinical research professional with hands-on experience from more than 350 clinical studies globally.SZTA is a Hungarian investment fund dedicated to supporting high-potential technology and life science companies, with a mission to foster long-term value creation through innovation-driven growth.Vascular Group is a Hungary-based life sciences and healthcare innovation group focused on the identification, validation, and commercialization of high-impact biomedical and healthcare technologies. Through its integrated network of research, clinical, and investment platforms, the group supports the growth of globally competitive health innovation initiatives.Strategic OutlookAlongside this financing, Novamigra is actively engaging with pharmaceutical partners to support future co-development and commercialization opportunities. The company is currently in discussions with multiple European pharmaceutical companies and aims to close the remainder of its financing round while preparing for potential strategic partnerships.Prior to the current round, Novamigra raised approximately €2 million, including non-dilutive funding from the Hungarian National Research, Development and Innovation Office (NKFIH), to advance the preclinical development of VRG-145.Experienced Leadership TeamNovamigra Therapeutics is led by an internationally experienced management team including Tamás Kökény, Managing Director; Dr. Sándor Farkas, Chief Scientific Officer; and Dr. Zalán Péterfi, CEO of VRG Therapeutics.A key contributor to the program is Dr. Péter Kovács, who supports the first-in-human study through his clinical research organization and provides strategic mentorship based on extensive global clinical trial experience.About Novamigra TherapeuticsNovamigra Therapeutics is an innovative pharmaceutical company and a spin-out of VRG Therapeutics, dedicated to the development of patient-centric therapies for migraine prevention. By leveraging novel mechanisms of action and rigorous translational science, the company aims to address the significant unmet needs in migraine prophylaxis and improve long-term outcomes for patients worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.