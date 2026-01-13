RiskThinking.ai Launches Climate Insurability Rankings™ to Show Global Companies Facing Greatest Physical Climate Risk

Screenshot of RTai's Climate Insurability Rankings page RiskThinking.ai

RiskThinking.ai launches Climate Insurability Rankings™, a forward-looking tool ranking physical climate risk and uninsurability for 13,000+ global companies.

By making these rankings accessible, we are empowering investors, lenders, and corporate leaders to finally make climate risk actionable.” — Dr. Ron Dembo, CEO and Founder

TORONTO, CANADA, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RiskThinking.ai today announced the launch of Climate Insurability Rankings™, a monthly, science-based ranking of 13,000+ global listed corporations based on their physical climate risk exposure and resilience.Unlike conventional approaches that rely on historical loss patterns, the rankings are based on a forward-looking, probabilistic approach designed to quantify future climate-driven disruption at the corporate level.Financial markets often underestimate physical climate risk because many models project the future based on the past—an approach that becomes unreliable with the accelerating pace of climate change. Climate Insurability Rankings™ offer a systematic method to identify where corporate physical assets face the greatest exposure to climate-related losses.The rankings are powered by RiskThinking.ai’s proprietary technology, including:• Climate Digital Twin mapping 7+ million physical assets owned by 13,000+ parent companies and 120,000+ subsidiaries• Stochastic analysis of 2,000+ projections across 50+ global climate models, analyzing 5-year intervals from 2010 to 2100 to produce risk distributions rather than single-point forecasts• The patented Dembo Method, which models compound hazard interactions (e.g., drought → wildfire) to generate an integrated view of financial impact• Assets that could lose more than 50% of their value within the next 5 years are deemed to be uninsurable.The same underlying system is used by major institutions and selected regulators for climate stress testing. “By making these rankings accessible, we are empowering investors, lenders, and corporate leaders to finally make climate risk actionable.” — Dr. Ron Dembo, CEO and Founder.The Climate Insurability Rankings™ are available now at https://riskthinking.ai/insurability ABOUT RISKTHINKING.AIRiskThinking.ai provides trusted climate-related financial risk intelligence for leaders in the private and public sectors. Its platform translates climate uncertainty into actionable financial metrics using a forward-looking stochastic worldview and the patented Dembo Method.

