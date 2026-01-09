Yellow Ribbon Fund Announces New Fundraising Partner for 16th Annual Gala: AmFund

YRF announces AmFund as 2026 Gala fundraising partner, bringing exclusive travel auctions to elevate impact for wounded service members and families

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yellow Ribbon Fund is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with the American Fundraising Foundation (AmFund), which has been selected by the Yellow Ribbon Fund Board to provide Fundraising Travel Program support in 2026, in conjunction with the organization’s 16th Annual Gala, inspired by A Midsummer Night’s Dream, to be held on February 27, 2026, at The Boca Raton.As a valued fundraising partner, AmFund will bring its nationally recognized Fundraising Travel Program to the gala, providing guests with exclusive opportunities to bid on once-in-a-lifetime silent and live auction travel experiences. AmFund’s support will not only elevate the guest experience but also deepen the event’s impact on the wounded, ill and injured service members, caregivers, and military families served by Yellow Ribbon Fund.AmFund is known for its commitment to strengthening nonprofit missions through high-impact, unrestricted funding opportunities. Their partnership includes:• Signature silent and live auctions featuring exceptional travel packages• National reach with personalized service supporting events in all 50 states• Comprehensive marketing toolkits and beautifully displayed event materials• Onsite staff support throughout the event• No-cost platform development for virtual and hybrid fundraising• In-house travel specialists providing custom planning, extensions, insurance, and 24/7 emergency support• Ongoing educational resources, grant opportunities, and nonprofit development consulting“We are thrilled to welcome AmFund as a partner for our 16th Annual Gala,” said Gina Harrow, Yellow Ribbon Fund Executive Director. “Their Exclusive Travel Auction will be a standout addition to this year’s event, offering a unique and exciting way for our supporters to make a meaningful impact on the military families we serve.”The 16th Annual Gala will bring together leading supporters, community partners, and philanthropists for an evening of inspiration, celebration, and commitment—all benefiting Yellow Ribbon Fund’s mission to provide housing, transportation, and caregiver support to families navigating the challenges of critical medical recovery.About Yellow Ribbon FundSince 2005, Yellow Ribbon Fund (YRF), a 501(c)(3) veteran service organization, has been committed to supporting post-9/11 wounded, ill, and injured service members, along with their caregivers and families, from all branches of the U.S. Military. YRF provides essential programs that address the unique challenges these heroes and their families face following unexpected medical crises. Through our Crossroads Program, we offer no-cost accommodations and transportation while loved ones receive care at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.Crossroads Program: provides housing and transportation to families of wounded, ill, and injured post 9 /11 service members receiving extended medical care and/or rehabilitation at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland or other local military or Veterans Administration hospitals across the United States. YRF provides free rental cars, hotel stays, and fully furnished apartments to keep families together during extensive medical treatment and rehabilitation.Our Keystone Program, with 11 chapters nationwide, supports families returning home with life skills training, peer support, mental health access, and more.Yellow Ribbon Fund has proudly served over 50,000 service members and continues to assist more than 2,700 individuals annually. With a 87% program ratio, 90 cents of every dollar donated goes directly to our mission of Keeping Military Families Together. Your support helps ensure that our nation’s disabled veterans, their caregivers, and families receive the ongoing care they need on their journey of recovery.For more information about Yellow Ribbon Fund and how to support its mission,visit www.yellowribbonfund.org About AMFundThe mission of the American Fundraising Foundation, also known as AmFund, has been to provide nonprofit organizations with unrestricted funding for more than 26 years, helping to advance their missions. AmFund has partnered with hundreds of organizations across all 50 states, enhancing fundraising events through signature travel auctions, professional event support, and customized donor engagement resources that inspire generosity and deliver meaningful results. Through these programs and initiatives, such as the Golden Pear Grants, AmFund has distributed tens of millions of dollars in unrestricted funds, empowering mission-driven organizations to expand their impact and strengthen donor relationships well beyond the event itself.###

