Charleston’s Rooter Man Plumbing Reflects on Another Successful Year of Continued Service

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rooter Man Plumbing , a locally owned and operated plumbing company serving the Charleston area, is reflecting on a year marked by steady demand, consistent service activity, and continued trust from residential and commercial customers across the region.Throughout the past year, the Rooter Man team experienced stable service volume, particularly during the second half of the year, as Charleston homeowners, businesses, and property managers continued to rely on their dependable plumbing support. The consistency of incoming service requests allowed the company to focus on operational efficiency, customer communication, and service reliability.Growing Demand for Reliable Plumbing ServicesOne of Rooter Man’s most notable trends during the year was an increase in demand for hydro jetting services . Rooter Man attributes this growth to a combination of technician education and clear customer communication, as well as increased visibility through the company’s digital presence highlighting jetting as a reliable, long-term solution for drain and sewer issues.In addition to individual service calls, Rooter Man continued to perform work for partnered property managers, maintaining long-standing professional relationships while balancing residential and commercial service needs across Charleston.Rooter Man’s Core Plumbing ServicesDuring the year, Rooter Man Plumbing placed a strong emphasis on drain cleaning and residential plumbing services, which remain among the most frequently requested by Charleston homeowners. The company’s ability to respond quickly, often offering same-day or next-day service, has remained a key differentiator in meeting customer expectations, particularly when urgent plumbing issues arise.“Our focus is always on being responsive and reliable,” Owner Nelson Huggins said. “When customers need help, especially in time-sensitive situations, we work hard to make ourselves available and deliver solutions efficiently.”A Strong Connection to the Charleston CommunityAs Rooter Man looks ahead, 2026 will mark 20 years of service in the Charleston area, a milestone that reflects the company’s long-standing relationship with the local community. In addition to providing plumbing services, Rooter Man has remained engaged in community support initiatives, including sponsoring fall youth sports through the City of Charleston Recreation Department and supporting the West Ashley High School Women’s Golf Team through event sponsorship.These efforts align with the company’s belief that being a local business means staying actively involved in the community it serves.Service That Charleston TrustsCustomer feedback continued to reinforce Rooter Man Plumbing’s focus on professionalism, clear communication, and dependable service throughout 2025. By the end of the year, the company had accumulated 568 Google reviews, reflecting a net increase of 57 new 5-star reviews over the course of the year.Many of these reviews highlighted the friendliness and professionalism of Rooter Man’s technicians, as well as the company’s transparent pricing and efficient scheduling process. Customers frequently noted the value of clear explanations during service calls and the ability to secure same-day or narrowly scheduled appointments when urgent plumbing issues arose.This feedback reflects the company’s ongoing effort to reduce stress for customers by combining technical expertise with reliable communication and thoughtful scheduling.Commitment to Professional StandardsRooter Man Plumbing operates as a small, locally owned business. Their team understands the importance of trust, honesty, and consistency when serving Charleston residents and business owners. The company emphasizes that what sets them apart from others in Charleston are their experienced technicians, ongoing training, adherence to safety standards, and professionalism across every service call.Looking AheadEntering the new year, Rooter Man Plumbing plans to continue building on its steady workflow by refining internal processes, investing in service capabilities, and adapting offerings to better serve customer needs. By leveraging consistent demand and customer feedback, the company aims to further strengthen itself here in 2026.About Rooter Man PlumbingRooter Man Plumbing is a locally owned and operated plumbing company serving Charleston, South Carolina, and surrounding areas. The company provides residential and commercial plumbing services , including drain cleaning, jetting, and emergency repairs, with a focus on reliability, professionalism, and customer satisfaction.You can keep up with their work here in Charleston by checking out their website and following their social media pages that are all linked below.

