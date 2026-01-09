Announcement of the Upcoming Launch of 'Saudi Gram' Integrated Tourism Platform

Saudi Gram Logo

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saudi Gram has announced the upcoming launch of its groundbreaking Integrated Tourism Platform, positioning itself as the first platform of its kind dedicated to the global tourism ecosystem. The project aims to support digital transformation in Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector and enhance domestic tourism by attracting visitors from all around the world.

Designed as a fully integrated digital platform, Saudi Gram supports all world languages and connects the entire tourism experience for visitors by providing everything a tourist may need before, during, and after their visit. The platform offers comprehensive tourism services, including trip planning, accommodation, transportation, dining, events, and daily services, in addition to an innovative tourism-focused social networking platform that enables travelers to share experiences, engage with destinations, and access authentic content throughout their journey.

Saudi Gram is expected to play a pivotal role in supporting the Kingdom’s hosting of major global events, including the FIFA World Cup and Expo. The platform will act as a unified digital gateway for international visitors, facilitating seamless access to event related information, travel services, accommodations, and cultural experiences. By ensuring continuity of the tourism experience before, during, and after these global events, Saudi Gram will contribute to increasing international tourist attendance and enhancing the overall visitor journey.

The upcoming launch of Saudi Gram aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 by contributing to the development of the digital economy, improving the quality of the tourist experience, and strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a leading global tourism destination.

Commenting on the upcoming launch, Mr. Falah Alotaibi, Executive Manager of Saudi Gram, stated: “Saudi Gram enables tourists from around the world to discover Saudi Arabia’s cultural, social, and environmental diversity through a single, multilingual integrated tourism platform that connects the visitor’s journey before, during, and after their visit. Beyond enhancing the tourist experience, the platform plays a key role in strengthening Saudi Arabia’s nation branding by presenting an authentic and modern image of the Kingdom.” Mr. Rasheed Almashouh, General Manager of Saudi Gram, stated: “Saudi Gram supports international visitors attending major global events such as the FIFA World Cup 2034 and Expo 2030 by delivering a seamless and integrated digital experience tailored to their needs.”

Through its comprehensive features, global accessibility, and integrated tourism ecosystem, Saudi Gram operates as a privately owned technology platform that contributes to national objectives through the private sector. Designed as a scalable and sustainable digital model, the platform is built for long-term growth, supporting Saudi Arabia’s tourism transformation and reinforcing its international image as a dynamic, innovative, and globally connected destination.

