Rodman & Renshaw Marks 75th Anniversary with Continued Firmwide Momentum and Strategic Expansion

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rodman & Renshaw, a leading investment bank serving middle-market and growth companies, today announced a series of strategic developments as the firm approaches its 75th anniversary in 2026, underscoring its long-standing commitment to execution excellence, differentiated insight, and innovation across the capital markets.Key Highlights:• 2025 Performance: Executed over $4 billion in capital-raising transactions, reflecting sustained client demand and strong execution across public and private markets.• Leadership Appointments: Appointed Michael King as Director of Research and Gavin Samuels as Managing Director, Investment Banking - strengthening research depth and healthcare investment banking capabilities.• Strategic Technology Partnership: Extends collaboration with StockBlock, a next-generation electronic Equity Capital Markets (eECM) platform enhancing deal execution and efficiency.2025 Performance and Business MomentumDuring 2025, Rodman & Renshaw maintained strong transactional momentum across equity capital markets, reinforcing its position as a trusted advisor to growth-oriented companies. The firm’s performance reflects the continued relevance of its sector-focused investment banking model and its ability to deliver efficient, high-quality execution in dynamic market conditions.Senior Leadership AppointmentsRodman & Renshaw announced the appointment of Michael King as Director of Research. Michael brings more than two decades of experience across equity research, having previously held senior roles at a number of leading Wall Street firms including Hambrecht & Quist, Dillon, Read & Co., Vector Securities, Robertson Stephens, Bank of America and JMP Securities. He also previously served as Head of Research at Rodman & Renshaw from 2005 to 2009. His return further strengthens the firm’s research platform and reinforces its commitment to institutional-quality insights.The firm also announced the appointment of Gavin Samuels as Managing Director in the Investment Banking division. Gavin brings extensive healthcare and life sciences experience from senior roles at Merck, Pfizer, and Teva Pharmaceuticals. His addition enhances Rodman & Renshaw’s advisory capabilities across healthcare financings, strategic transactions, and capital markets execution.Strategic Collaboration with StockBlockRodman & Renshaw also announced its continued strategic collaboration with StockBlock, a next-generation electronic Equity Capital Markets platform designed to modernize deal execution. The partnership reflects the firm’s continued investment in technology-enabled solutions that enhance transparency, access, and efficiency for issuers and institutional investors across public and private markets.About Rodman & Renshaw LLC.Founded in 1951, Rodman & Renshaw LLC is a New York-based investment bank dedicated to serving middle-market and growth companies. The firm provides strategic capital-raising, investment banking advisory, equity research, and corporate access services, supported by advanced electronic Equity Capital Markets capabilities. As it approaches its 75th anniversary, Rodman & Renshaw remains focused on delivering disciplined execution, differentiated insight, and long-term value for its clients.

