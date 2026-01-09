Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Joins National Association of Secretaries of State in #TrustedInfo2026 Voter Education Effort

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore today joined fellow members of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) in kicking off the #TrustedInfo2026 voter education effort to encourage citizens to look to election officials as the trusted sources of election information.

"No matter which side of the aisle we're on, as Chief Election Officials, our main duties are nonpartisan – we have a responsibility to ensure that all voters have access to the information they need to securely cast their ballot," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "Voters can count on us to provide that information, and I'm proud to join the National Association of Secretaries of State in promoting #TrustedInfo2026."

The nation's Chief Election Officials, along with local election officials, are continuously working to inform Americans about the elections process, including voter registration, state election laws, polling place locations, post-election processes, and much more.

The RI Department of State has valuable information, resources, and accessible tools for those interested in learning more about elections online in English at vote.ri.gov and in Spanish at vota.ri.gov. Constituents are encouraged to contact the RI Department of State Elections Division directly at 401-222-2340 or elections@sos.ri.gov with questions or concerns about elections information in Rhode Island.

In addition to supporting #TrustedInfo2026, the RI Department of State is preparing for 2026 through the preparation of guides for voters and candidates, holding civics lessons in local schools, and conducting voting equipment demonstrations and voter registration drives.

Rhode Islanders interested in serving as poll workers are encouraged to learn more at https://vote.sos.ri.gov/Elections/PollWorkerInfo. To learn about the distinct roles of the State Board of Elections, the RI Department of State, and the local cities and towns in administering elections, visit https://vote.sos.ri.gov/Elections/Administration. To learn more about elections in Rhode Island, visit vote.ri.gov.

