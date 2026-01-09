IntelliVIX Showcases ‘K-AI’ Prowess at CES 2026, Accelerating Global Market Expansion

IntelliVIX CEO Eunsoo Choi (third from the left), poses with overseas buyers at the IntelliVIX booth IntelliVIX

Unveiling generative AI-powered 'VIXallcam' and 'Gen AMS' at CES 2026, showcasing cutting-edge technological prowess

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntelliVIX (CEOs Eunsoo Choi and Junghoon Jang), a leading AI video analytics company, is accelerating its expansion into the North American market at CES 2026, showcasing its CES Innovation Award-winning next-generation AI camera and advanced video management solution, Gen AMS.On the third day of the exhibition, the IntelliVIX booth drew continued visits from government officials and industry experts from North America and Europe. Discussions focused in particular on building local partnerships to jointly pursue market entry and deployment opportunities in the United States.CES Innovation Award-Winning VIXallcam Highlights Long-Range Recognition in Harsh ConditionsAt CES 2026, IntelliVIX unveiled VIXallcam, a CES Innovation Award-winning next-generation AI camera equipped with an AI-based Vision-Language Model (VLM). VIXallcam is designed to accurately recognize objects at distances of up to 200 meters, even under adverse weather conditions such as rain, snow, and fog.Visitors noted that VIXallcam supports a broad range of security applications, including safety management for passenger vehicles and trucks, as well as ships and yachts, in addition to detecting illegal cross-border movement. Beyond simple object detection, the system analyzes situations comprehensively and automatically generates structured, data-driven reports—capabilities that were evaluated as significantly enhancing control room efficiency.The AI camera’s ability to provide real-time summaries of on-site situations also received positive feedback for its practical value in enabling faster and more informed decision-making by security operators.Gen AMS Enhances Operational Efficiency Across Public Safety InfrastructureIntelliVIX also demonstrated the core features of Gen AMS, its next-generation AI video management system. Gen AMS automatically detects incidents or anomalies and summarizes complex event sequences in text, enabling the automatic generation of control room logs.Officials from local governments and public institutions in North America and Europe expressed interest in how Gen AMS could be applied across a range of public safety domains, including traffic management, port and coastal security, and border surveillance. Discussions also covered system integration with existing infrastructure and potential collaboration on joint projects in the U.S. market.Expanding Through Strategic Partnerships in the U.S. MarketBuilding on the technological competitiveness validated by its CES Innovation Award, IntelliVIX plans to actively identify U.S.-based partners to support its North American expansion and translate discussions into tangible commercial outcomes.“Feedback from global partners at CES confirmed that IntelliVIX’s AI technology has strong real-world applicability in the North American market,” said Eunsoo Choi, CEO of IntelliVIX. “By working closely with strategic partners to jointly develop the U.S. market, we aim to expand the deployment of solutions that can be readily applied in the field.”Meanwhile, IntelliVIX will continue discussions on strategic partnerships with global companies at the Korea Pavilion in Eureka Park through the end of the exhibition.

[CES2026] IntelliVIX CEO Eunsoo Choi EN interview

