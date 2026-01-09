Soccer 5 Charleston Grand Opening with Mayor Burgess January 14th 5pm

Georgeson Family

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soccer 5 , the leading provider of small-sided soccer facilities for players of all ages and abilities, is thrilled to open its latest facility in North Charleston South Carolina. The facility is hosting a grand opening with Mayor Reggie Burgess and families scheduled for 5:00 pm on January 14th, 2026.The new facility features 4 state of the art indoor, turf soccer fields with an additional 2 outdoor fields on the way for warmer weather. The facility spans over 2.5 acres at 3297 Pacific Street in North Charleston and was chosen for its central location in the metro Charleston area -- just a 10 minute drive time from families driving from Daniel Island, Downtown, Ladson and Summerville, Mount Pleasant, North Charleston or West Ashley.This is the 7th Soccer 5 to open across the country and there are four more centers planned for 2026 in Atlanta, Miami, New Jersey, and Seattle. Additionally, the Charleston facility sees the launch and roll out of the Soccer 5 X technology training platform where local clubs, families, and players can track their performance improvement with a hardware-enabled training program.The idea of Soccer 5 was born when Scottish entrepreneur Alan Georgeson, his sons Jack and Scott, and daughter Mhairi spotted a gap in the American market for small-sided soccer. With over 15 years of experience in the industry, the Georgeson family has built Soccer 5 into a leading small-sided soccer brand across the U.S., creating vibrant, inclusive hubs for play and connection in every community they enter. In fact, since 2010, they’ve hosted more than 200,000 games and coached over 70,000 sessions. The family resides in Charleston.“It’s incredibly special to open a Soccer 5 right here in our home city,” said Scott Georgeson, President of Soccer 5. “ Charleston has been home to our family for over 12 years, and bringing our soccer facility to this community feels like a full-circle moment. We can’t wait to see local players, families, and fans enjoying the game we love, right here where we live.”Alan Georgeson, co-founder, added, "We spent 3 years trying to find the right location in Charleston. It has been a challenging real estate process, but we made it, and we are so excited to be in the heart of the soccer community here, offering a state of the art soccer facility for players of all ages and abilities to come enjoy and improve".Since its founding in 2010, Soccer 5 has focused on delivering high-quality soccer experiences through well-designed and maintained soccer fields. The company provides recreational and competitive play for all ages and skill levels as well as soccer schools and camps. The facility in Charleston is available now for play, training, birthday parties, and more.The team is looking forward to welcoming Mayor Burgess and his team, along with the local community, to cut the ribbon and play soccer on January 14th.

