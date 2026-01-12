Brilliant Epoxy Floors Completes Advanced Commercial Kitchen Floor Installation at Fogo de Chão

The 3,700-square-foot project at The Venetian Grand Canal Shoppes features an enhanced waterproofing system to protect luxury retail spaces below

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brilliant Epoxy Floors recently completed a 3,700-square-foot commercial kitchen flooring installation for the new Fogo de Chão location at the Venetian Grand Canal Shoppes. The second-floor installation required specialized design considerations due to the presence of active, high-end retail stores located directly beneath the restaurant space.During the pre-installation phase, Brilliant Epoxy Floors identified a critical modification to the original flooring plan. The team recommended adding a heavy-duty waterproofing membrane as an additional safeguard for the retail tenants below. This decision was made to provide absolute leak protection in the prestigious location.The installation process began with shot blasting the floor to a CSP4+ profile, ensuring proper surface preparation. After the prep work was completed, Brilliant Epoxy Floors applied the waterproofing membrane and then proceeded with the primary flooring system The project utilized Key Resin Company's Flowfresh SL Urethane Cement, selected for its thermal shock resistance and USDA compliance – essential features for commercial kitchen environments. The installation included a double broadcast of Slate Gray Quartz to provide both aesthetic appeal and slip resistance. A polyaspartic top coat was applied as the final layer to ensure long-term durability.The flooring system was engineered to withstand the demanding conditions of a high-volume commercial kitchen while maintaining the structural integrity required for a multi-level retail and dining complex. The project underscores the importance of subsurface engineering in commercial flooring installations, particularly in mixed-use properties where one tenant’s operations can affect surrounding businesses.Fogo de Chão is a Brazilian steakhouse chain known for its churrascaria-style dining experience. The Venetian Grand Canal Shoppes location marks the brand’s presence in one of Las Vegas’s premier dining and shopping destinations.About Brilliant Epoxy FloorsBrilliant Epoxy Floors is a commercial concrete restoration and coatings installation company based in Scottsdale, Arizona. With over three decades of experience, the company specializes in high-performance resinous flooring systems that are designed for durability, functionality, and aesthetic appeal. All work is completed in-house by professionally trained technicians.

