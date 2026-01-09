Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Commends House Passage of ACA Subsidy Extension

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) welcomes today’s bipartisan vote in the U.S. House of Representatives to advance a three-year extension of the enhanced Affordable Care Act Premium Tax Credits. By a vote of 230-196, 17 Republicans joined all Democrats to pass the Breaking the Gridlock Act, representing a growing recognition across party lines that affordable health coverage is a core issue for working families and entrepreneurs alike. The enhanced subsidies expired on December 31, 2025, and ACA open enrollment closes on January 15, 2026. With uncertainty already shaping the decisions of both households and businesses, today’s vote is an important step toward restoring stability to American families and Main Street businesses. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“Main Street runs on certainty. When Washington allows critical policies like the enhanced Premium Tax Credits to lapse, families and small business owners are forced into impossible choices just as they are trying to plan and budget for the year ahead. Extending these credits should not be about partisan politics. This is about keeping health insurance affordable, stabilizing household finances, and ensuring small businesses can operate with confidence. I commend the bipartisan group from the House for advancing this extension, including Representatives Henry Cuellar (D-TX), Rob Menendez (D-NJ), Nanette Barragan (D-CA), and Republicans such as Representatives Monica De La Cruz (R-TX) and Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL). I’m encouraged to see such a wide and bipartisan support for this issue that transcends political affiliations, which gets at the heart of what the American people want and deserve. This is true American leadership at a time when it’s most important. I encourage all lawmakers to work together to find a bipartisan, bicameral solution that restores the affordability and predictability that is essential for a healthy workforce and a resilient American economy.”Javier continued by saying:“With more than 20 million Americans relying on these credits, their expiration will force millions of families to face sharply higher premiums, and millions of small business owners and entrepreneurs would be saddled with significantly higher coverage costs. These cost increases would force difficult tradeoffs, reducing consumer spending and creating ripple effects across local economies, while adding strain to hiring, compensation, and long-term planning for businesses that did not create this instability but are now forced to manage it.”The USHBC strongly urges Senators to deliver a timely, bipartisan agreement that restores affordability and clarity, protects coverage for working families and small business owners, and supports the small businesses that power local communities and the national economy. The USHBC stands ready to work with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and the administration to achieve a commonsense solution that keeps Americans insured while strengthening Main Street.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

