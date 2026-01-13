AES and Inova Payroll Announce Strategic Partnership to Integrate Background Checks and Payroll for Growing Businesses
Atlantic Employee Screening and Inova Payroll announce a strategic partnership to deliver integrated workforce screening and payroll solutions.
Strategic partnership delivers integrated payroll and screening solutions to support faster hiring and improved compliance for SMBs.
This partnership brings together two best-in-class organizations with a shared commitment to putting clients first and delivering award-winning customer service. By integrating Atlantic Employee Screening’s comprehensive screening solutions directly with Inova Payroll’s system, mutual clients can now streamline hiring, onboarding, and payroll processes while improving efficiency and reducing administrative burden.
Inova Payroll is widely recognized as a trusted leader in the SMB market, delivering flexible, scalable payroll and HCM solutions that empower organizations to manage their workforce with confidence. Through this partnership, Inova Payroll clients gain seamless access to Atlantic Employee Screening’s full suite of services, including background screening, drug testing, employment and education verifications, and social media screening.
Atlantic Employee Screening’s integration with Inova Payroll enables faster hiring decisions, improved compliance, and a more connected employee lifecycle—from candidate screening through payroll and workforce management.
“This partnership with Inova Payroll aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify and strengthen the hiring process for employers around the globe,” said Doug Avdellas, CEO of Atlantic Employee Screening. “By integrating our industry-leading screening solutions with Inova Payroll’s powerful HCM and payroll platform, we’re helping organizations operate more efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of compliance, accuracy, and candidate experience.”
“Our new partnership with Atlantic Screening strengthens our ability to deliver a more seamless, compliant hiring experience for our SMB clients,” said Kathey Palmer, Chief Growth Officer at Inova Payroll. “By aligning with a trusted screening partner that is on the UKG Ready Marketplace, we are further enhancing the value and confidence employers gain from the Inova platform.”
Together, Atlantic Employee Screening and Inova Payroll provide organizations with a unified solution designed to support growth, reduce risk, and enhance operational efficiency. This partnership is especially valuable for businesses seeking a trusted, technology-driven approach to both background screening and payroll management—without sacrificing personalized service.
To learn more about this partnership or to inquire about integrated background screening and payroll solutions, visit https://atlanticscreening.com/inova/ to request a consultation.
About Atlantic Employee Screening
Atlantic Employee Screening is a global leader in background screening, drug testing, verifications, and social media screening solutions, serving organizations worldwide. Known for its client-first approach and award-winning customer service, AES helps employers make informed hiring decisions while improving efficiency, compliance, and candidate experience.
About Inova Payroll
Inova Payroll is a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions, delivering powerful cloud-based technology and seamless APIs that simplify and unify the way growing organizations manage their people. Inova’s all-in-one platform streamlines payroll, HR, benefits, time, and talent processes, helping businesses increase efficiency, ensure compliance, and deliver a better employee experience.
Serving over 5,000 clients nationwide, Inova leverages strategic partnerships, such as its collaboration with Atlantic Screening, to create tailored solutions for businesses across industries, especially the trades. Recognized as an 8-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Inova continues to lead the way in innovation and client success. Learn more at inovapayroll.com.
