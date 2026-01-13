AES and Inova Payroll Announce Strategic Partnership to Integrate Background Checks and Payroll for Growing Businesses

Atlantic Employee Screening and Inova Payroll logos displayed together to represent their strategic partnership in workforce screening and payroll solutions.

Atlantic Employee Screening and Inova Payroll announce a strategic partnership to deliver integrated workforce screening and payroll solutions.

AES

Atlantic Employee Screening

Strategic partnership delivers integrated payroll and screening solutions to support faster hiring and improved compliance for SMBs.

This partnership with Inova Payroll aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify and strengthen the hiring process for employers around the globe.”
— Doug Avdellas, CEO
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlantic Employee Screening (AES), a global leader in background screening and workforce compliance solutions serving clients worldwide, today announced a strategic partnership with Inova Payroll, a leading provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs).

This partnership brings together two best-in-class organizations with a shared commitment to putting clients first and delivering award-winning customer service. By integrating Atlantic Employee Screening’s comprehensive screening solutions directly with Inova Payroll’s system, mutual clients can now streamline hiring, onboarding, and payroll processes while improving efficiency and reducing administrative burden.

Inova Payroll is widely recognized as a trusted leader in the SMB market, delivering flexible, scalable payroll and HCM solutions that empower organizations to manage their workforce with confidence. Through this partnership, Inova Payroll clients gain seamless access to Atlantic Employee Screening’s full suite of services, including background screening, drug testing, employment and education verifications, and social media screening.

Atlantic Employee Screening’s integration with Inova Payroll enables faster hiring decisions, improved compliance, and a more connected employee lifecycle—from candidate screening through payroll and workforce management.

“This partnership with Inova Payroll aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify and strengthen the hiring process for employers around the globe,” said Doug Avdellas, CEO of Atlantic Employee Screening. “By integrating our industry-leading screening solutions with Inova Payroll’s powerful HCM and payroll platform, we’re helping organizations operate more efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of compliance, accuracy, and candidate experience.”

“Our new partnership with Atlantic Screening strengthens our ability to deliver a more seamless, compliant hiring experience for our SMB clients,” said Kathey Palmer, Chief Growth Officer at Inova Payroll. “By aligning with a trusted screening partner that is on the UKG Ready Marketplace, we are further enhancing the value and confidence employers gain from the Inova platform.”

Together, Atlantic Employee Screening and Inova Payroll provide organizations with a unified solution designed to support growth, reduce risk, and enhance operational efficiency. This partnership is especially valuable for businesses seeking a trusted, technology-driven approach to both background screening and payroll management—without sacrificing personalized service.

To learn more about this partnership or to inquire about integrated background screening and payroll solutions, visit https://atlanticscreening.com/inova/ to request a consultation.

About Atlantic Employee Screening
Atlantic Employee Screening is a global leader in background screening, drug testing, verifications, and social media screening solutions, serving organizations worldwide. Known for its client-first approach and award-winning customer service, AES helps employers make informed hiring decisions while improving efficiency, compliance, and candidate experience.

About Inova Payroll
Inova Payroll is a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions, delivering powerful cloud-based technology and seamless APIs that simplify and unify the way growing organizations manage their people. Inova’s all-in-one platform streamlines payroll, HR, benefits, time, and talent processes, helping businesses increase efficiency, ensure compliance, and deliver a better employee experience.
Serving over 5,000 clients nationwide, Inova leverages strategic partnerships, such as its collaboration with Atlantic Screening, to create tailored solutions for businesses across industries, especially the trades. Recognized as an 8-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Inova continues to lead the way in innovation and client success. Learn more at inovapayroll.com.

Kieth Burley
Atlantic Employee Screening
+1 561-776-1804
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AES and Inova Payroll Announce Strategic Partnership to Integrate Background Checks and Payroll for Growing Businesses

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Kieth Burley
Atlantic Employee Screening
+1 561-776-1804
Company/Organization
Atlantic Employee Screening
8895 N Military Trail, Suite 301D
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, 33410
United States
+1 561-776-1804
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Founded in 1997, Atlantic Employee Screening Services (AES) is a leader in providing reliable, efficient, and comprehensive background screening solutions to businesses nationwide. With a 99.5% client retention rate and an average employee tenure of 9.3 years, we pride ourselves on delivering exceptional customer service and innovative technology. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, our team supports over 2,500 clients with fast, accurate, and secure screening services. AES integrates seamlessly with 100+ ATS/HCM/HRIS platforms, ensuring an efficient screening process tailored to meet the unique needs of your organization. Our services include pre-employment screening software, comprehensive background checks, employment and education verifications, criminal record checks, drug testing, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and more. We even offer international screening services for global hiring needs. Key benefits of partnering with AES include: No Long-Term Contracts: We earn your business daily through performance, not binding agreements. Flexible Payment Terms: Tailored to support your financial planning. U.S.-Based Support: Our dedicated team provides fast and personalized assistance. Verified by Humans: Ensuring accurate, responsible results by reviewing criminal data before release. Data Security: SOC 2 compliance, advanced encryption, and multi-factor authentication protect sensitive information. At AES, we prioritize your hiring success and data security. We offer complimentary pricing audits and pledge to match or beat your current vendor’s rates. Call us today at 877-747-2104—our team is ready to answer your questions and provide the support you need!

More From This Author
AES and Inova Payroll Announce Strategic Partnership to Integrate Background Checks and Payroll for Growing Businesses
Atlantic Employee Screening Sees Strong Growth as More Employers Switch for Better Service and Faster Results
Atlantic Employee Screening Helps Employers Navigate I-9 and E-Verify Compliance Amid Regulatory Changes
View All Stories From This Author