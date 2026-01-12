Trade Credit Insurance Market Growth Trade Credit Insurance Market Forecast Trade Credit Insurance Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Trade Credit Insurance Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Trade Credit Insurance Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trade Credit Insurance Market to Surpass $22 billion in 2029. Within the broader Financial Services industry, which is expected to be $47,553 billion by 2029, the Trade Credit Insurance market is estimated to account for nearly 0.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Trade Credit Insurance Market in 2029

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the trade credit insurance market in 2029, valued at $7,265 million. The market is expected to grow from $5,645 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rising commercial and credit risks in international trade and rising economic fluctuations and uncertainty.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Trade Credit Insurance Market In 2029?

China will be the largest country in the trade credit insurance market in 2029, valued at $2,519 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,957 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rising commercial and credit risks in international trade and rising economic fluctuations and uncertainty.

Request a free sample of the Trade Credit Insurance Market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9029&type=smp

What will be Largest Segment in the Trade Credit Insurance Market in 2029?

The trade credit insurance market is segmented by component into product and services. The product market will be the largest segment of the trade credit insurance market segmented by component, accounting for 69% or $15,082 million of the total in 2029. The product market will be supported by tailored policy structures that match different seller needs, broadening product portfolios to cover various payment terms and risk appetites, modular add-ons (e.g., political risk, currency protection) that increase relevance, growing demand for bundled trade-finance solutions from banks and insurers, improved risk-pricing models that make products commercially viable and greater transparency in contract terms that simplifies buyer-seller claims.

The trade credit insurance market is segmented by coverages into whole turnover coverage and single buyer coverage. The whole turnover coverage market will be the largest segment of the trade credit insurance market segmented by coverages, accounting for 66% or $14,539 million of the total in 2029. The whole turnover coverage market will be supported by exporters and large corporates seeking portfolio-level protection against widespread payment defaults, the need to stabilize working capital and unlock bank financing against insured receivables, ease of administration versus insuring individual buyers, protection against systemic economic downturns that affect many buyers at once and regulatory or internal risk-management mandates that favour comprehensive safeguards.

The trade credit insurance market is segmented by application into domestic and exports. The exports market will be the largest segment of the trade credit insurance market segmented by application, accounting for 62% or $13,643 million of the total in 2029. The exports market will be supported by the higher risk profile of cross-border receivables (political, FX, legal), demand from exporters to access export-credit agencies and trade finance, growth in international trade volumes creating more insured receivables, governmental export-promotion initiatives that encourage risk mitigation and the necessity to reassure overseas buyers and financiers through insured payment terms. Global trade in goods and services has recovered following the decline in 2023, prompting many companies to expand their export activities due to factors such as inventory restocking, rising digital services exports and renewed demand for durable goods. As a result, the volume of export-related accounts receivable is increasing, driving a greater need for insurance coverage to protect these receivables.

The trade credit insurance market is segmented by industry vertical into food and beverages, IT and telecom, metals and mining, healthcare, energy and utilities, automotive and other industry verticals. The food and beverages market will be the largest segment of the trade credit insurance market segmented by industry vertical, accounting for 23% or $4,969 million of the total in 2029. The food and beverages market will be supported by typically thin margins and tight payment cycles that increase vulnerability to buyer defaults, concentration of buyers (large distributors/retailers) creating counterparty risk, exposure to commodity-price volatility that stresses cash flows, high regulatory and safety compliance costs that can trigger buyer distress and seasonal demand swings that produce uneven receivables profiles requiring protection.

What is the expected CAGR for the Trade Credit Insurance Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the trade credit insurance market leading up to 2029 is 5%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Trade Credit Insurance Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global trade credit insurance market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape industrial financing, supply chain resilience, and business practices worldwide.

Globalization Of Business Operations - The globalization of business operations will become a key driver of growth in the trade credit insurance market by 2029. As companies increasingly expand their footprint across international markets, they engage with a broader mix of buyers, suppliers and distribution partners, exposing them to higher levels of cross-border payment uncertainty and geopolitical risk. Global operations require navigating diverse legal frameworks, varying credit environments and unfamiliar customer profiles, which heightens the need for protection against potential non-payment and insolvency. Moreover, the shift toward globally integrated supply chains and multinational production strategies increases the complexity of managing financial exposure, further strengthening demand for trade credit insurance as a stabilizing tool. Businesses worldwide are accelerating international expansion, building multi-regional operating models and relying more heavily on cross-border trade to support long-term growth. As a result, the globalization of business operations is anticipated to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Growing Awareness And Demand For Financial Risk Mitigation Solutions- The growing awareness and demand for financial risk mitigation solutions will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the trade credit insurance market by 2029. As businesses face increased exposure to economic volatility, geopolitical uncertainty and fluctuating buyer payment behaviours, they are placing greater emphasis on tools that help protect working capital and ensure financial stability. Trade credit insurance offers companies a structured means to safeguard receivables, maintain cash-flow continuity and lower the risk associated with domestic and cross-border transactions. Moreover, the rising recognition of the importance of formal credit-risk management, supported by improved financial literacy and expanding access to insurance solutions, is expected to strengthen market adoption across emerging and advanced economies alike. Consequently, the accelerating growing awareness and demand for financial risk mitigation solutions capabilities is projected to contributing to a 0.7% annual growth in the market.

Rising Commercial And Credit Risks In International Trade- The rising commercial and credit risks in international trade processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the trade credit insurance market by 2029. As global trade networks expand and cross-border transactions become more complex, enterprises are exposed to heightened risks stemming from buyer insolvency, prolonged payment terms and geopolitical disruptions. These broader credit and commercial risks reinforce the need for comprehensive cover that can protect suppliers and exporters against non-payment and default in unfamiliar markets. Moreover, as businesses navigate supply-chain fragmentation, uneven economic recovery and trade-finance constraints, the value of trade credit insurance as a risk-mitigation mechanism gains greater prominence. Therefore, this rising commercial and credit risks in international trade operations is projected to supporting to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

Economic Fluctuations And Uncertainty- The economic fluctuations and uncertainty will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the trade credit insurance market by 2029. As global economies experience uneven growth patterns, shifting interest rates, inflationary pressures and frequent external shocks, businesses face increasing difficulty in predicting customer payment behaviours and managing financial exposure. These unpredictable macroeconomic conditions heighten the risk of delayed payments, cash-flow disruptions and buyer insolvencies, making it essential for companies to adopt mechanisms that provide stability and protect working capital. Moreover, ongoing geopolitical tensions, supply-chain realignments and volatility in commodity prices further amplify uncertainty, pushing firms to strengthen their financial resilience. Against this backdrop, companies are expected to rely more heavily on trade credit insurance to secure receivables, maintain liquidity and ensure business continuity despite fluctuating economic environments. Consequently, the economic fluctuations and uncertainty strategies is projected to contributing to a 0.2% annual growth in the market.

Access the detailed Trade Credit Insurance Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/trade-credit-insurance-global-market-report

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Trade Credit Insurance Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the insured trade credit product market, the turnover-backed trade credit insurance market, the trade safe exports credit insurance market, and the food trade credit insurance market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $10 billion in market value by 2029, driven by advances in digitalized risk assessment, AI-powered credit evaluation, and expanding international trade in the food and beverage sector. This growth reflects the accelerating adoption of trade credit and export insurance solutions that enable secure, reliable, and scalable trade, reducing exposure to defaults and insolvencies while strengthening supply-chain resilience. As a result, these trends are expected to transform working capital management, credit risk practices, and cross-border trade operations, fueling transformative growth within the broader trade credit insurance industry.

The insured trade credit product market is projected to grow by $2,956 million, the turnover-backed trade credit insurance market by $2,813 million, the trade safe exports credit insurance market by $2,693 million and the food trade credit insurance market by $1,061 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.