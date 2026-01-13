Dr. Joseph Salim of Sutton Place Dental Associates Named a NY Top Dentist for 2025

Dr. Joseph Salim

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NY Top Dentists has once again recognized Joseph Salim, DMD, FICD, of Sutton Place Dental Associates, awarding him the distinction of NY Top Dentist for 2025 based on professional merit and excellence.With more than 30 years of experience in cosmetic and general dentistry, Dr. Salim has become a trusted leader in the field—valued not only for his technical expertise but also for his patient-first philosophy. His broad skill set encompasses advanced teeth whitening, porcelain restorations, dental implants, sleep apnea therapies, therapeutic Botox, halitosis treatment, and comprehensive preventive care. Whether restoring function, improving aesthetics, or addressing health concerns, Dr. Salim approaches every case with precision, empathy, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.What distinguishes Dr. Salim is his philosophy of care. At Sutton Place Dental Associates, he leads a highly skilled team that combines cutting-edge clinical techniques with genuine compassion, ensuring patients receive individualized treatment and outstanding results. His dedication to lifelong learning keeps him at the forefront of innovation; he regularly attends national and international seminars, conferences, and workshops to refine his expertise and introduce the latest advancements into his practice.Beyond dentistry, Dr. Salim has made an indelible mark through his humanitarian work. He is the Founder and Executive Director of the Virtue Foundation, a non-profit organization recognized by the United Nations for its global impact. Under his leadership, the foundation has advanced transformative initiatives in healthcare, education, and empowerment—delivering both urgent relief and sustainable, long-term solutions to underserved communities worldwide.Over the course of his distinguished career, Dr. Salim has been the recipient of numerous honors, beginning with a prestigious academic grant in 1989 that recognized his exceptional achievements early on. Today, he remains a passionate advocate for both his patients and for communities in need, exemplifying how dentistry can be a platform for broader social impact.Passionate, principled, and profoundly dedicated to service, Dr. Joseph Salim continues to redefine what it means to practice dentistry—with every smile he restores and every community he uplifts.For more information about Dr. Joseph Salim please visit his website: https://nytopdocs.com/doctors/dr-joseph-salim/ ---About UsNY Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New York online in an easy to use format. NY Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NY Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, e-mail us at info@NYTopDocs.com and/or visit www.NYTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

