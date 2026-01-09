- Docket Number:
- FDA-2025-D-3217
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
This draft guidance provides guidance to sponsors and applicants submitting investigational new drug applications (INDs), new drug applications (NDAs), biologics licensing applications (BLAs), or supplemental applications on the appropriate use of Bayesian methods in clinical trials. Bayesian methods can be used in various ways in clinical trials. For example, Bayesian calculations can be used to govern the timing and adaptation rules for an interim analysis in an adaptive design, to inform design elements (e.g., dose selection) for subsequent clinical trials, or to support primary inference in a trial. The primary focus of this guidance is on the use of Bayesian methods to support primary inference in clinical trials intended to support the effectiveness and safety of drugs.
