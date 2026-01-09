Berhane Management Group Celebrates a Milestone in 2025: Promotions, Growth, and New Partnerships

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Berhane Management Group , a direct marketing firm specializing in brand representation and customer acquisition for clients in sectors like telecommunications, announced a transformative year of growth in 2025, marked by significant team advancement, geographic expansion, and major client wins.Significant Internal PromotionsThe Chattanooga-based firm promoted 11 team members within the year, demonstrating its commitment to internal talent development. Among those promoted were Jayden, AJ, John, Sincere, and Andy, all of whom advanced into leadership roles through the company's comprehensive management training programs.These promotions reflect Berhane Management Group's philosophy of developing not only skilled professionals but also future industry leaders and entrepreneurs, providing clear pathways for career growth and leadership opportunities within the organization.Many of the recently promoted team members believe that the experience and guidance they received gave them the skills and confidence to connect with people effectively, manage projects smoothly even under pressure, and think strategically about business growth—all of which are skills that are highly valuable to any industry.Expansion Across Virginia, Florida, and TennesseeThe company's geographic footprint significantly expanded throughout 2025, with successful operations now established in Virginia, Florida, and Tennessee.The expansion represents strategic growth into key Southeast markets, positioning Berhane Management Group to deliver its proven customer acquisition solutions across a broader territory. By establishing operations in multiple states, the firm is able to bring essential connectivity solutions and other services to more communities.Hitting 100 Cell Phone Line Activations TWICE Before the Year EndsIn a milestone achievement, Berhane Management Group reached 100 cell phone line activations twice before the new year. The accomplishment underscores the effectiveness of the firm's tailored strategies in the telecommunications sector and the dedication of its growing team across all locations it serves.Reaching this benchmark twice in one year is a testament to the team's skill, persistence, and commitment to excellence. It's a performance level that few firms in the industry achieve even once.Securing New Fortune 500 ClientIn a major milestone for the firm, Berhane Management Group secured a partnership with a Fortune 500 client in 2025, marking a significant leap forward in the company's trajectory. This positions Berhane Management Group among the elite service providers trusted by the nation's largest corporations.The partnership also significantly expands the company's enterprise client portfolio and demonstrates that the firm can compete at the highest levels while maintaining the personalized approach that has fueled its success. It proves the company's ability to scale its proven methodologies to serve organizations of any size, from emerging businesses to Fortune 500 giants.Welcoming an Honorary Team MemberBeyond business milestones, Berhane Management Group also continued to prioritize maintaining a welcoming and supportive work environment. In the past year, the company welcomed Chloe, the adorable office dog, who has become an integral part of the team environment.Chloe's presence has helped create a more relaxed and positive atmosphere, reinforcing Berhane Management Group's commitment to building a workplace where team members feel valued and engaged. Her arrival symbolizes the company's belief that work should be enjoyable, not just productive. Alongside Chloe's addition, the team also continued to strengthen camaraderie and collaboration through shared wins, team events, and a culture that celebrates individual growth.Looking AheadAs Berhane Management Group enters 2026, the company remains focused on sustainable growth, continued team development, and delivering exceptional results for clients, whether in telecommunications or other related sectors.With momentum built from a transformative 2025, Berhane Management Group is positioned to reach new heights while staying true to its core mission of empowering people and delivering results.About Berhane Management GroupBerhane Management Group is a direct marketing firm serving Chattanooga, Tennessee, and its surrounding areas. The company specializes in brand representation, customer acquisition, and other business growth solutions, with a focus on clients in telecommunications and related sectors.For more information, visit www.berhanemgmt.com Media ContactBerhane Management Group, Inc.5811 Lee Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37421Phone: 423‑671‑8333Email: hr@berhanemgmt.comWebsite: https://berhanemgmt.com

