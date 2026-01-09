An Immersive Journey of Combat, Survival, and Exploration - Goldilock One Launch on February 3rd. Open-World Action RPG

Manage resources and bond with NPCs to unlock crafting and gain allies who may become playable. Use them to solve puzzles and battle together.

SAO MATEUS, BRAZIL, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Release Dates:Early Access – February 3rd / 2026Project Awards and Achievements:Winner for Best Game at SBGames 2025Winner for Best Technology at SBGames 2025Winner for Best Art at Headscon 2025Finalists for Best Game at Lisbon Games Week 2025Steam Page:Presskit:Game SynopsisGoldilock One: The Mists of Jakaíra is an open-world action RPG that blends exploration, survival, and deep narrative within a science-fiction universe. Its setting merges elements of classic medieval and fantasy worlds with advanced futuristic technology.The player awakens with no memories in Nebegarde, an open-air prison located in the most hostile region of a distant planet, shrouded in freezing mists and constant threats. To survive, players must explore dangerous environments, face relentless enemies, gather resources, and craft equipment while uncovering the mysteries behind their exile.Featuring dynamic combat, a strong focus on narrative choices, and interaction with memorable characters—some of whom can become playable allies—the game offers a journey in which every decision impacts both the world and the story. Goldilock One invites players to fight not only for survival, but for the meaning of their own existence in a place seemingly forgotten by society, yet revealed to be a region of strategic scarcity, essential to maintaining the privileges of those who control the planet’s central and developed regions.Very Short description:Action RPG with survival elements. Manage resources, craft and bond with NPCs who may become companions and turn playable.Short description:An action RPG with survival elements that transports the player to exile on the darkest and coldest side of a distant planet. In a reality ruled by scarcity, manage resources and build relationships to unlock crafting possibilities and evolve NPCs. Earn their trust—some may become playable companions, helping you solve puzzles and face epic battles. Survive a hostile environment filled with unique creatures, and uncover the truth behind your exile and lost memories.Long Description:In Goldilock One, you take on the role of an exile condemned to Nebegarde, the cold and inhospitable side of the planet, a place where only the worst criminals are sent. With your memories hazy and surrounded by fellow convicts, your mission is simple: survive and perhaps uncover the truth behind your condemnation. Were you truly guilty? Or is there something more sinister at play?Immerse yourself in an environment where a dense and conflict-ridden plot is skillfully woven by the political powers that control the exile. Confront creatures born from dubious genetic experiments in a region that exists on the fringes of civilization on this new planet.Unravel the secrets hidden by dangers and beings that emerge from the mists of the legendary entity Jakaíra, blending international mythologies with elements of national folklore and Tupi-Guarani myths.Goldilock One stands out for its fusion of multiple game genres. Intense and action-packed Hack and Slash combat is intertwined with moments of deep strategy, where every move counts. Managing your skills and resources while observing the behavior of your opponents will be crucial to triumph.The Party system allows you to switch between different group members during battles, utilizing their unique abilities to overcome challenges and solve puzzles that permeate the mysterious environments of Nebegarde.Key Features:- Open World and Exploration: Nebegarde is a vast territory filled with dangers and mysteries. Explore diverse environments, uncover secrets, and form alliances with NPCs to increase your chances of survival.- Hack and Slash & Strategic Combat: Dive into fast-paced and thrilling combat, while strategic moments add an extra layer of challenge and depth to the gameplay.- Party System and Cooperation: Control different members of your group, each with unique abilities that can be combined to overcome challenges and complex puzzles.- Local Multiplayer and Co-Op: Play solo or join a friend in Co-Op sessions with split-screen, sharing the experience of exploring and surviving in Nebegarde.- Survival Elements: The game features gathering mechanics and crafting recipes that, when combined with relationships built with NPCs, can provide great utility for crafting consumables—items that may be essential to the player’s journey.- Unique Graphics and Design: A visual style that blends realistic elements with stylized art in cel shading, evoking the aesthetics of graphic novels and comic books.- Dynamic Narrative and Dilemma System: Your decisions shape the world around you. The game’s dilemma system offers multiple ways to complete quests and solve puzzles, with outcomes that deeply affect the story's progression.What we think is the most unique factor about our game that will stand out from our competitors?The most unique factor is the dynamic relationship-driven companion system, where NPCs evolve based on trust, and can become playable characters depending on the player's choices. This mechanic blends narrative depth with gameplay consequences, allowing players to shape not only the story, but also their party composition and survival strategy. Combined with a bleak sci-fi setting rooted in exile, scarcity, and psychological tension, Goldilock One offers a deeply personal and morally challenging survival RPG experience that goes beyond traditional genre boundaries.What feeling will players be left with after experiencing our game?Players will be left with a blend of emotional tension and quiet nostalgia. The harshness of exile, survival, and difficult choices creates a strong sense of weight and urgency, balanced by moments of calm exploration, thoughtful dialogue, and a slow, deliberate progression reminiscent of classic RPGs. As bonds form with companions and the story unfolds, players may feel echoes of older, character-driven adventures—reimagined within a darker, more mature setting.By reintroducing and reimagining key elements from classic role-playing games, the experience is designed to linger beyond the screen, evoking reflection and a subtle longing for the genre’s golden age. At the same time, players are encouraged to feel deeply intrigued by the unfolding of the protagonist’s journey, the narrative mysteries, and the evolving relationship system with NPCs, making each connection and choice an integral part of the adventure.

