Western Cape Education on state of readiness for 2026 School Year

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is prepared and ready for the start of the 2026 school year. Educators and school-based staff will return on Monday, 12 January 2026, and learners will enter the school gates on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, to begin their first term.

The beginning of a new school year sees hundreds of thousands of young people starting their learning journey, which is the first step towards independence and economic inclusion. By ensuring that their children are well-prepared for the school year, as well as every school day, parents are giving their children the strongest foundation for becoming independent and thriving adults.

We urge parents to ensure they are fully prepared for the start of the school year by reading all communication from their child’s school carefully. Notices often include important details such as stationery lists, uniform requirements, and other essentials.

This weekend is the final opportunity to complete any outstanding shopping and preparations. Starting the year ready helps learners settle quickly and focus on learning from day one.

WCED Preparedness

Preparing for the school year requires extensive planning and coordination. The WCED has procured and delivered essential items well in advance to ensure teaching and learning can begin immediately. For example:

Schools were able to order top-up textbooks between 12–23 May 2025, with full delivery completed by October 2025, amounting to R58.7 million.

Stationery for non-section 21 schools valued at R25.3 million was delivered by November 2025, and an additional R31.6 million worth of goods were delivered by December 2025.

We are also ready to respond to new requirements that may arise due to late applications or unexpected demand.

Late Applications and Placement Challenges

The WCED is currently processing a significant number of late school applications for the 2026 academic year. As of 7 January 2026, the WCED has successfully placed 180 960 (96% of) learners for whom applications were received for Grade R, 1, and 8 for the 2026 school year. Placement is still in progress for 7 540 learners in these grades. However, late applications continue to affect placement progress. Since 1 November 2025, the WCED has received 10 666 late applications:

November 2025: 5 873 new late applications

December 2025: new late 4 035 applications

January 2026 (up to 7 January): 758 new extremely late applications

Despite extensive public communication and advocacy encouraging parents to apply on time, thousands of applications are still being submitted well after the official deadlines.

Late applications create considerable challenges for the WCED. They disrupt planning for learner placement, resource allocation, and staffing, and place additional strain on the department to place learners immediately during a period when schools are closed for the holidays. This means that discussions around placement can only resume once schools reopen, delaying the process further.

We remind parents that the responsibility to apply on time rests with them. Applying late not only affects their child’s placement, especially during the school holidays, but also impacts the entire system.

Our Plan Moving Forward

The WCED is actively working to secure placement opportunities for learners who are still awaiting allocation. With schools reopening for staff on Monday, we will engage more extensively with principals and management teams to identify additional spaces. Further movement within the system is expected as schools finalize promotion, progression, and enrollment lists, which often create additional capacity.

In addition, the WCED will conduct its 10-day snap survey once schools have been open for ten days. This survey provides accurate data on learner numbers in each grade, allowing the system to settle before reporting. The information gathered is critical for determining where additional resources—such as furniture and equipment—are needed and where further placement opportunities may exist.

The WCED has built 175 new classrooms through the building of new schools and the expansion of existing schools. This too will contribute towards the placement of learners.

We understand that this is a stressful and anxious period for parents who are waiting for a place, and we are asking parents to work with us as we try to accommodate their children as soon as possible.

We also urge any parent who has not yet applied for the 2026 school year to do so immediately at their education district office. District office details are available here: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/admissions-officials

No-fee school contributions

Each year, we receive queries regarding requests for stationery or other items from no-fee schools.

No-fee schools receive norms and standards funding to provide stationery to their learners.

Schools may, however, request that parents contribute to their children’s stationery list or other expenses, but at no-fee schools this must be voluntary.

If parents are concerned about any contribution they are being asked to make at a no-fee school, we urge them to have a discussion with the school to clarify that it is voluntary or report the matter to their education district office. In most of the cases raised with us, we find that it is a misunderstanding or miscommunication of a request for voluntary contributions.

We look forward to welcoming our learners into schools next week. Let us all make the 2026 school year the best school year yet!

