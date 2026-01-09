Augusta, Georgia Native Natalie Horseman Brings Beloved Children’s Picture Book Series ‘Goat on the Go’ Back Home

Award-winning and Bestselling Children's Book Author Natalie Horseman writes kid's stories that reflect her August, GA hometown values. Scout's Muddy Day is a playful story about curiousity, messes, and learning through hands-on exploration. Scout's Delicious Day is a story of a joyful farm adventure centered on sharing, food, and teamwork. Scout's Rainy Day is a fan-favorite that shows children how to adapt when plans change, and how rainy days can still sparkle with imagination. The Goat on the Go series is beloved by children, parents and grandparents who love to read and share Scout's adventures. Author Natalie Horseman is a native of Augusta, GA and reflects her childhood in the stories she writes.

A playful farm animal series that helps young children build resilience, flexibility, and emotional confidence through story

Growing up in Augusta shaped how I see community, care, and childhood. Scout’s stories reflect the values I learned here: kindness, resilience, and finding joy even when plans change.” — Author Natalie Horseman

AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning and bestselling children’s author Natalie Horseman, a proud Augusta native, is delighting young readers nationwide with her heartwarming picture book series Goat on the Go, and she’s excited to share Scout the Goat’s adventures with the community that shaped her.

Written for children ages 3–8, the Goat on the Go series follows Scout, an energetic and curious goat who learns how to navigate big emotions through everyday farm adventures. Each picture book blends playful storytelling with meaningful social-emotional lessons, helping children build resilience, adaptability, and empathy in a way that feels fun and not preachy.

A Local Author with Deep Augusta Roots

Horseman grew up in Augusta, Georgia, and remains closely connected to the community. She and her sister attended Episcopal Day School, and Horseman later earned degrees from the University of Georgia and Augusta University, where she completed both her BSN and MSN as a Clinical Nurse Leader.

Her background in child development and nursing directly informs her storytelling. “Children experience real disappointment, frustration, and change, even on ordinary days,” Horseman says. “Scout gives them a safe, joyful way to explore those feelings and discover that flexibility and imagination can turn a tough moment into something wonderful.”

Meet Scout: A Goat with Big Feelings and Bigger Adventures

The Goat on the Go series currently includes three beautifully illustrated titles:

• Goat on the Go: Scout’s Muddy Day

A playful story about curiosity, messes, and learning through hands-on exploration.

• Goat on the Go: Scout’s Delicious Day

A joyful farm adventure centered on sharing, food, and teamwork.

• Goat on the Go: Scout’s Rainy Day

A fan-favorite that shows children how to adapt when plans change, and how rainy days can still sparkle with imagination.

Each book features expressive, colorful illustrations that invite conversation and repeated read-alouds, making the series a favorite among parents, educators, librarians, and therapists.

Young readers connect quickly with Scout’s boundless enthusiasm and honest vulnerability, recognizing their own feelings in his reactions to everyday challenges. Scout is eager, curious, and occasionally disappointed, just like the children listening to his story. That emotional familiarity helps children feel seen and understood, which is often the first step toward meaningful engagement with a book.

Adults, meanwhile, appreciate the thoughtful emotional grounding woven throughout each story. Rather than rushing past moments of frustration or disappointment, the Goat on the Go series allows those feelings to exist naturally, giving children space to observe how emotions unfold and how they can be navigated with patience, creativity, and support from others.

Across the series, young readers are encouraged to develop emotional resilience and flexibility as Scout adapts to changing circumstances. The stories invite problem-solving and imaginative thinking, showing children that setbacks can spark creativity rather than defeat. Themes of friendship, cooperation, and optimism run throughout each adventure, reinforcing the idea that connection and collaboration often make challenges easier to face.

Educators value the series for its strong alignment with early Social-Emotional Learning, using Scout’s experiences as a foundation for age-appropriate discussions about feelings, choices, and adaptability.

Parents consistently praise the Goat on the Go series for helping children navigate disappointment in a way that feels joyful, reassuring, and developmentally appropriate. Many note that Scout’s emotional responses mirror what their own children experience, making the stories both relatable and effective as teaching tools.

“Parents, this is a great story to teach your little ones to handle disappointment and then use their imagination,” wrote one Amazon reviewer, adding that the book features “fun farm animals with beautiful, engaging illustrations.”

Another reader shared, “Scout’s big day doesn’t go the way he hoped, and his reaction feels so real for kids. I loved how his friends gently pull him into their games and show him that a rainy day can still be full of fun.”

Families also highlight the series’ emotional warmth and uplifting tone. “Scout turns his frown into a smile with help from his friends,” one reviewer noted, calling the story “very positive and uplifting.”

Readers across age groups describe the books as cozy, cheerful, and emotionally grounding, noting this series are stories children want to revisit again and again, especially during moments of frustration or change.

In a world where children are navigating overstimulation, schedule changes, and emotional overwhelm at younger ages, Horseman sees storytelling as a grounding force.

“Scout reminds kids that disappointment isn’t failure. It’s an invitation to imagine something new,” she says. “That’s a skill they’ll carry for life.”

The Goat on the Go series is available now on Amazon and on Natalie Horseman’s website. Families can also access free printable activities and updates by joining the newsletter.

About the Author

Natalie Horseman is an award-winning, bestselling children’s author and nurse whose books blend literacy, imagination, resilience, and emotional learning. Writing in the genres of Children’s Picture Books, Social-Emotional Learning, and Animals and Farm Life, she is the creator of the Goat on the Go series and the author of The Bumpy Pumpkin, recognized by the Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards. Her work supports children, families, early childhood educators, therapists and libraries nationwide.

