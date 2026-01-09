Infovista recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for CSP Service and Network Assurance Solutions

Agentic AI and autonomous network ambitions driving new innovations in service and network assurance

PARIS, FRANCE, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infovista announced today that it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor for the fourth consecutive year in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for CSP Service and Network Assurance Solutions. In the Market Guide, Gartner notes that "Agentic AI and autonomous network ambitions are driving new innovations in service and network assurance, as modernization projects aim to achieve operational efficiencies and enhance customer experience."The report mentions, "AI adoption in assurance solutions is expanding to include AI agents." Vendors are developing capabilities to support closed-loop automation using AI agents to detect, analyze, and remediate faults. Gartner also observes that "CSPs are embracing AI and Agentic AI, but remain cautious about full automation, with many preferring AI agents that augment human decision making rather than replace it.""We believe that being recognized for the fourth year in a row in this Gartner Market Guide reflects our commitment to helping CSPs navigate the adoption of AI-driven assurance," said Rayan Salha, product marketing director for Ativa™ automated assurance, Infovista. "Our focus is on turning natural-language intent into context-aware automated actions, powered by true, end-to-end network intelligence, enabling CSPs to progress toward autonomous operations while maintaining the human oversight they require."As per Gartner, "CSP service and network assurance solutions are OSS products/offerings for use in physical, virtual, containerized and hybrid network environments that enable CSPs to assure services and networks for customers in various market segments, such as consumer, enterprise and wholesale. Offerings include service and network monitoring solutions, fault management, performance management, service quality management, incident management, and workforce management. These solutions incorporate emerging practices in assurance, such as the move toward dynamic, real-time, data-driven assurance; closed-loop; intelligent automation; AIOps; and predictive analytics. This definition does not include solutions used to assure the underlying IT infrastructure used to host network functions".They enable CSPs to ensure services and networks for customers in various market segments, such as consumer, enterprise and wholesale markets, and include:• Service and network monitoring solutions• Fault management• Performance management• Service quality management• Incident management• Workforce managementSubscribers can read the full report here Gartner, Market Guide for CSP Service and Network Assurance Solutions, Susan Welsh de Grimaldo, Amresh Nandan, and Will Rice, 5 January 2026.GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About InfovistaInfovista delivers true network intelligence that enables operators and enterprises to accelerate decision-making and drive end-user delight. Powered by AI/ML frameworks, the company translates network complexity into actionable insights that close the distance between observability and action. With three decades of experience in driving clarity through every network evolution from IP networks to 5G, cloud, and AI, Infovista serves over 1,000 enterprises and network operators worldwide. The company's solutions include enterprise CX optimization and span the entire network lifecycle—from planning, testing, and assurance to performance management—across mobile, fixed, converged, and private networks.For media inquiries, please contact:Alexandre Le Coqalexandre.lecoq@infovista.com+33 (0)155 521 505

