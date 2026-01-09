Revolutionary AI-Driven Sales Excellence Virtual Summit Set to Transform EMEA Revenue Strategies Powered By Dialpad.

Techsommet AI Driven Sales Automation Virtual Event Platinum Sponsor - AISA

Leading Sales Innovators Convene January 28th to Explore the Future of AI-Powered Sales.

In 2026, AI is the engine of revenue. This summit provides the blueprint for scaling sales excellence across EMEA through machine intelligence.” — David Lusk, Managing Director at Evergreen Sales Group

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AI-Driven Sales Excellence Virtual Summit – EMEA Edition is set to become 2026's most significant gathering of revenue leaders and AI strategists. Taking place January 28th at 12:00 PM CET, this complimentary virtual event will revolutionize how organizations across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa leverage artificial intelligence to drive unprecedented sales performance.The AI Sales Revolution is Here As businesses navigate increasingly competitive markets, artificial intelligence has emerged as the catalyst for sustainable revenue growth. Sales teams are witnessing a remarkable transformation through AI-powered platforms, predictive analytics, and automation workflows that fundamentally change how they identify prospects, engage buyers, and accelerate deals.The question is no longer whether to adopt AI in sales, but how to implement it strategically while maintaining the authentic human connections that drive long-term customer relationships.Power-Packed Agenda Featuring Industry Pioneers,Expertly moderated by David Lusk, Managing Director at Evergreen Sales Group, the summit features exceptional sessions delivering immediate, actionable insights:- 12:05 PM - 12:35 PM: Revenue Resilience in the AI Era: What High-Performing Teams Do DifferentlyJohn Work, Sales Engineering Leader, DialpadDiscover winning strategies separating top-performing sales organizations from the rest. Learn how elite teams build revenue resilience by intelligently integrating AI into workflows, achieving consistent results even in volatile markets.- 12:35 PM - 12:55 PM: Authentic Outreach in the Age of AI: The Human AdvantageLaura Massetti, Founder, Vita Vista GlobalIn an era of automation, genuine human connection has never been more valuable. Laura Massetti shares powerful strategies for leveraging AI to enhance rather than replace authentic relationship-building, ensuring your outreach stands out while maintaining the personal touch that converts prospects into loyal customers.12:55 PM - 1:30 PM: Panel Discussion - AI on the Frontlines: From Reactive to Proactive Sales ConversationsJoin a dynamic conversation with sales leaders transforming their teams from reactive responders to proactive revenue generators:- Peter Clitheroe, VP of Sales EMEA & APAC, Tyk- Dan Pala, Head of Sales, Eskimoz UK- John Work, Sales Engineering Leader, Dialpad- Laura Massetti, Founder, Vita Vista GlobalHear candid insights on real-world implementations, challenges overcome, and breakthrough results achieved by deploying AI-powered sales intelligence.The summit proudly features Dialpad as Platinum Sponsor, showcasing cutting-edge AI communication solutions revolutionizing how sales teams connect, collaborate, and convert opportunities into revenue.Who Should AttendThis virtual summit is designed for revenue leaders committed to leveraging AI for competitive advantage:- Chief Revenue Officers and Vice Presidents of Sales- Sales Operations Leaders and Business Development Strategists- Revenue Enablement Directors and Sales Technology ManagersImmediate Value You Can Apply Monday MorningEvery session delivers concrete takeaways you can implement immediately:- AI integration roadmaps for existing sales infrastructure- Frameworks for balancing automation with authentic human connection- Proven tactics from high-performing teams achieving measurable results- Proactive sales methodologies powered by predictive intelligence- Real metrics for measuring AI's impact on revenue performanceVirtual Convenience Across EMEAThe virtual format eliminates travel barriers while providing access to world-class expertise. The convenient 12:00 PM CET timing accommodates professionals across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.Register Now - Complimentary Access, Limited AvailabilitySeats are filling rapidly as sales leaders across EMEA recognize the unprecedented value this event delivers. Registration is complimentary, but space is limited.Don't miss this opportunity to join the forefront of AI-driven sales innovation. Secure your spot today and position your organization for exceptional revenue performance in 2026 and beyond.Register now at : https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IqaylXMKTM6Le6FtwUoRsg#/registration For more information, visit: https://techsommet.com/ai-driven-sales-excellence/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.