Core Biogenesis Achieves EcoVadis Platinum Medal, Ranking in the Top 1 Percent Globally for Sustainability Excellence

Core Biogenesis, Ecovadis Platinum Certification for worldwide sustainability performance

French biotech recognized among top 1% worldwide for sustainability, reflecting excellence in ESG performance and plant-based biotechnology innovation

We’re honored by this EcoVadis recognition, which reflects our commitment to scientific rigor, operational excellence, and responsible innovation at a global standard.” — Thibault Mandicourt, Director of Operations, Core Biogenesis

STRASBOURG, FRANCE, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Core Biogenesis is proud to announce it has been awarded the EcoVadis Platinum Medal, placing the company in the top 1 percent of all businesses assessed worldwide for sustainability performance.

EcoVadis evaluates companies across four key dimensions: Environment, Labour and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. The Platinum level is reserved for organizations with robust sustainability management systems and consistent, high performance across every category.

“We are honored to receive this top-tier recognition from EcoVadis,” said Thibault Mandicourt, Director of Operations at Core Biogenesis. “This medal reflects our commitment to scientific rigor, operational excellence, and responsible innovation. It acknowledges the strength of our plant biofactory platform and our ability to perform at a global standard.”

Julien Feiss-Dabrowski, People Manager at Core Biogenesis, added: “This distinction is a testament to the dedication of our entire team. It recognizes the continuous efforts we invest in fostering social cohesion, upholding ethical practices, and advancing sustainability across every part of the company.”

Core Biogenesis’s patented oleosome growth factor fusion technology is built on a renewable, vegan, low-impact molecular farming model that aligns naturally with the criteria evaluated by EcoVadis. The company integrates sustainability into research, production, supply chain management, and corporate governance, demonstrating that high-performance biotechnology and environmental stewardship can advance together.

This achievement marks an important milestone and strengthens Core Biogenesis’s commitment to continuously improving impact, transparency, and innovation across its products and operations.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is one of the world’s leading sustainability rating platforms, assessing more than 150,000 companies across global supply chains. Its evaluation examines policies, actions, and results within environmental, social, ethical, and procurement domains to provide an independent benchmark for corporate sustainability management.

About Core Biogenesis

Core Biogenesis is a French biotechnology company developing next-generation plant-based cosmetic actives using its proprietary oleosome growth factor fusion technology. The company delivers high-performance, vegan, and sustainable solutions for the skincare industry and embeds strong sustainability principles across all aspects of its operations.

For More Information, or Interview please contact:

Lili Gusto

PR Director, Core Biogenesis

lili@wordofmouthcommunications.com

+44(0)7903929846



Editor’s Notes:

Why It Matters

Growth factors are one of the most powerful anti-aging and skin-repairing actives available—but notoriously difficult to stabilize and deliver. Core Biogenesis’ proprietary system offers beauty brands, especially indie innovators, a clean, potent, and formulation-friendly solution with fast and measurable results.

About the Founder

CEO Alexandre Reeber, a science entrepreneur with a vision for unlocking biotechnology in everyday personal care. He co-founded Core Biogenesis to democratize access to regenerative proteins and reduce reliance on animal or synthetic sources.

Under his leadership, Core is helping beauty brands harness cutting-edge science without compromising on sustainability,efficacy, or transparency.

