Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Projected to Reach 104.99 Billion with a CAGR of 31.2% by 2029

Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The integration of artificial intelligence into marketing strategies has become a game-changer in recent years, transforming how companies connect with consumers and optimize campaigns. This rapidly evolving market is set for remarkable growth as businesses increasingly adopt AI-driven tools to enhance efficiency and personalize customer experiences. Let’s explore the current market dynamics, key growth factors, regional leadership, and future trends shaping the artificial intelligence in marketing space.

Market Size Expansion and Projections for Artificial Intelligence in Marketing

The artificial intelligence in marketing market has experienced significant growth, climbing from $27.83 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $35.39 billion in 2025, representing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.2%. This rise during the historical period has been driven by factors like the development of new skills and talent acquisition, the explosion of big data analytics, enhanced personalization and customer segmentation, predictive analytics, and the adoption of automated marketing platforms.

Looking ahead, this market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching an impressive $104.99 billion by 2029 with an accelerated CAGR of 31.2%. Key contributors to this surge include the growing integration of AI within e-commerce, a focus on explainable AI and ethical marketing practices, widespread use of AI for customer segmentation, advancements in image and video recognition technologies, more sophisticated personalization techniques, and the use of advanced predictive analytics. Important trends shaping this future include AI-enhanced customer journey mapping, real-time analytics that provide actionable insights, AI-driven email marketing optimization, emotion recognition and sentiment analysis, and visual search improvements.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence in marketing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6879&type=smp

Understanding What AI in Marketing Entails

Artificial intelligence in marketing involves gathering and analyzing consumer data to support marketing decisions through algorithms or machine learning models. These automated systems make data-driven judgments by continuously observing audience behaviors and economic trends that may impact marketing effectiveness. Essentially, AI helps marketers process vast amounts of information to refine strategies and deliver more targeted campaigns with greater precision.

Key Factors Propelling Growth in the Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market

One major driver of growth is the rising adoption of virtual assistants. These AI-powered tools offer on-demand services over the internet or dedicated networks, allowing businesses to improve operational efficiency. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this trend as many small and medium-sized enterprises sought to streamline their business models by incorporating virtual assistants.

For example, in April 2022, ThriveMyWay reported that chatbot-enabled e-commerce transactions were projected to reach $112 billion by 2023. Conversational technologies like virtual agents and chatbots also help companies reduce customer support costs by as much as 30%. This growing reliance on virtual assistants is a significant catalyst for expanding the artificial intelligence in marketing market.

View the full artificial intelligence in marketing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-marketing-global-market-report

Regions Leading the Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market

In 2024, Asia-Pacific emerged as the dominant region in the artificial intelligence in marketing market. The comprehensive market analysis also covers other important regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and regional growth patterns.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence In Film Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-film-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Retail Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-retail-global-market-report

Generative AI In Marketing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/generative-ai-in-marketing-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.