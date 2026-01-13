Former Foster Child, Army Veteran, and Author Dr. Kay Kizer of Kay’s Carry On Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From humble beginnings as a foster child to a U.S. Army veteran, chaplain, and acclaimed author, Dr. Kay Kizer’s journey reads like a lesson in perseverance, faith, and service. Today, she draws from decades of lived experience to propel Kay’s Carry On, her grassroots nonprofit, and to inspire hope through her bestselling book series, “Faces of Foster Care.” Both enterprises are united by a clear mission: giving foster youth the dignity, respect, and practical support they need from day one.

Turning Pain into Purpose

Dr. Kay’s story begins before her first birthday, with foster care papers signed by her biological mother. That signature led to a childhood marked by frequent moves, heavy responsibilities, and the lasting scars of abuse and neglect. Singled out for chores that rivaled Cinderella’s, she was left to shoulder burdens no child should bear. Yet, even now, she recalls those years with a smile of resilience: “I’m not afraid of work, that’s what I’m really saying.”

After surviving the system, Dr. Kay found structure and belonging in the U.S. Army, where she discovered, perhaps for the first time, a sense of provision, camaraderie, and a rucksack that symbolized care rather than cast-offs. “What I loved about the military is they did not give us a trash bag. Even the military has got it right.”

A Rolling Suitcase Full of Dignity

Kay’s Carry On was born from an all-too-familiar scene: foster children arriving at her door with nothing but a bottle or a trash bag. The organization collects and distributes brand new, high-quality luggage filled with essentials for children entering or transitioning within the foster system. “Dignity, hope, and respect is all about the luggage,” Dr. Kizer explains. “Making sure that, even when they graduate or travel to see family, they can secure their belongings the way every traveler should.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s legislation outlawing trash bags for foster youth inspired Dr. Kay to dream bigger. “I would love for my name to be attached to a law like that, nationwide,” she says. “Children deserve better.”

Stories That Connect and Heal

In addition to suitcases, Dr. Kay delivers healing and visibility through words. Her “Faces of Foster Care” book series, now entering its sixth volume, offers a platform for current and former foster youth to share their experiences. The series includes over 50 contributors, many of whom, for the first time, face and process their pasts on the page. “They had to go back and relive their childhoods in their minds and then write about them,” she shares, describing a process that’s both cathartic and courageous.

This project has grown organically as authors encourage others to add their voices, building a community that stretches across generations and states. Dr. Kizer is already envisioning writing camps, retreats, and even extending her work internationally, inspired by her son’s experiences in Kenyan orphanages.

Unexpected Blessings and the Power of Faith

For Dr. Kay, faith is her foundation. A God-moment encounter with a pastor’s family introduced her to Christianity, changing her trajectory and providing comfort during difficult years. “Even through what I went through, the Lord, He was with me,” she reflects. Her experiences now fuel a calling to serve: “I’m here on this planet to serve. Even Christ Himself said that He came to serve and not be served.”

That spirit of generosity is evident in her willingness to invest her own resources into Kay’s Carry On and her gratitude for every donation, including a recent surprise $1,000 check following a magazine feature. “When things like that happen, it’s like, thank you, Lord. Somebody sees what I’m doing.”

Building Resilient Futures

Dr. Kay knows firsthand that healing takes time and support. She encourages all foster youth to journal and to speak out, regardless of the “what happens here stays here” rule often instilled by foster families. She is in the process of developing custom journals for foster youth to help them process their journeys.

Her vision extends beyond suitcases and books: retreat centers, event spaces, and writing camps where foster alumni can gather, share, and heal. “To see a 14-year-old become a published author, have her principal and teacher know about it, can you imagine what that does for her? I want to be a change maker for these kids.”

About Kay’s Carry On

Kay’s Carry On is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing dignity and hope to foster youth by supplying rolling brand new luggage filled with essentials to children entering or transitioning in the foster care system.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Kay Kizer founder of Kay’s Carry-On in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday January 7th at 2pm EST

For more information about Kay Kizer, PhD and Kay’s Carry-On, please visit https://www.kayscarryon.org/

