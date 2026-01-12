The Artificial Intelligence Market is projected to grow to a value of US 249.68 billion by 2029.

Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The artificial intelligence market has witnessed remarkable expansion recently, reflecting its growing importance across various industries worldwide. With rapid technological advances and increasing adoption by both private and public sectors, this market is set to experience substantial growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional insights, and future trends shaping the AI landscape.

Projected Size and Growth of the Artificial Intelligence Market

The artificial intelligence market is on a significant upward trajectory, expected to rise from $93.19 billion in 2024 to $117.94 billion in 2025, representing a stunning compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.6%. This historic growth has been fueled by the broad application of AI technologies, competitive dynamics within the market, ethical considerations, sector-specific deployments, investment patterns, and increasing adoption across industries.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=3160&type=smp

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to continue this rapid expansion, reaching $249.68 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 20.6%. Factors driving this forecasted surge include the growing pool of AI talent, tailored applications across different industries, changes in regulations and compliance requirements, the proliferation of AI-enabled products, and the global spread of AI technologies. Key trends shaping the future include innovation in machine learning, wider use of AI in healthcare, robotics advancements, enhanced natural language processing (NLP), and the integration of AI for personalized marketing strategies.

Understanding Artificial Intelligence and Its Role

Artificial intelligence (AI) is essentially the recreation of human intelligence in machines programmed to think and act like people. Its capabilities allow tasks to be completed more rapidly and with fewer errors, revolutionizing how work is done across many fields.

View the full artificial intelligence market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-global-market-report

How Increasing Demand is Accelerating AI Market Growth

One of the primary forces driving AI market growth is the rising demand from both businesses and governments for intelligent solutions. AI, which refers to machine or software intelligence rather than human or animal cognition, can save millions of labor hours by automating repetitive tasks. This enables government employees to focus on more critical responsibilities and speeds up public service delivery.

For example, the 2023 AI Index Report from Stanford University revealed a sharp increase in legislative activity related to AI. It analyzed bills from 127 countries and found that laws including AI components went from just one passed in the previous decade to 37 in 2022 alone. This surge highlights the growing recognition and demand for AI solutions, which is propelling market expansion.

Regional Overview of the Artificial Intelligence Market

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global artificial intelligence market, underscoring the region’s strong adoption rates and investment in AI technologies. North America ranked as the second largest market. The analysis covers key regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive picture of AI’s worldwide footprint.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Artificial Intelligence Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-software-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-robots-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence In Robotics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-robotics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.