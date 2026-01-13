A-DCM facilitates a €160 million financing trajectory for Dutch Bridge Lender Pearl Capital

A-DCM facilitates €160 million financing trajectory for Pearl Capital

AMSTERDAM, NOORD-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A-DCM, an advisory firm specialised in capital markets, has advised the arrangement of a €160 million institutional funding facility for Pearl Capital via private securitisation. With this transaction, A-DCM has passed the milestone of more than €500 million in advised transactions. The firm plays a key role in connecting institutional capital with alternative lenders.

The new facility is designed to accelerate the growth of Pearl Capital’s portfolio of short-term real estate financing solutions for professional developers and real estate entrepreneurs. The target facility size is €350 million, of which the €160 million commitment is the first step. Pearl Capital expects to deploy the full €350 million before the end of 2026. The funding supports Pearl Capital in realising its ambition to become market leader in the Dutch bridge lending market.

With the completion of this transaction, A-DCM further strengthens its position as a specialised partner for raising institutional funding for alternative lenders, for example through securitisations, fund structures or forward flow arrangements. The firm played a central role in originating the transaction for Pearl Capital, identifying and engaging with investors, and supporting the execution of the facility.

“With the milestone of €500 million in advised transactions, A-DCM reaffirms its role as a leading partner for those seeking innovative financing solutions in the asset based finance and funds space. As European banks continue to disintermediate they increasingly lose out on this expertise. Hence they are less capable of matching local funding needs with institutional capital, often sourced outside of the Netherlands. We play a key role in bridging this growing gap by ensuring that local credit demand from consumers and businesses becomes available as an investment for institutional investors,” says Philip Niemeyer, Executive Director at A-DCM.

In addition to the financing process for Pearl Capital, A-DCM has built a track record that includes the restructuring of a €250 million loan portfolio of a European bank. The firm also advised on a €60 million ABS programme for Dutch and UK SME lender Swishfund and a €30 million private securitisation for buy-now-pay-later payment method Billink.

Institutional capital strengthens real estate finance market

In recent years, the bridging finance market has been primarily dominated by peer-to-peer platforms, as Dutch banks continue to withdraw from financing short term commercial loans backed by real estate. This has created a growing gap in the availability of professional funding. The availability of international institutional capital via alternative lenders such as Pearl Capital is expected to contribute to a more stable, professional and scalable real estate finance market.

Thanks to the additional capital capacity arranged by A-DCM for Pearl Capital, hundreds of new projects can be financed each year. These projects improve sustainability and support transitions resulting in more (affordable) housing, for example through the transformation of unused properties across the Netherlands.

“This new funding facility is an important milestone for Pearl Capital and underlines the confidence in our strategy and our risk management. A-DCM has played a key role in establishing the cooperation with the lenders,” says Max van Oostenrijk, Partner and CCO at Pearl Capital.

Max Weterman, Partner and Head of Lending at Pearl Capital, adds: “Thanks to their capital markets expertise, we can further broaden our services and strengthen our position in the market.”

Support and advisory

A-DCM originated the transaction on behalf of Pearl Capital, supported the selection of investors and oversaw transaction execution. The parties involved were legally advised by Simmons & Simmons, A&O Shearman and BarentsKrans. Fortum conducted the due diligence on behalf of the investors and will remain involved in ongoing monitoring. Trustmoore is providing corporate, agency and cash management services, while BCMGlobal will act as loan servicer.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.