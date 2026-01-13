Leadership Coach and Author Shannon Carver of Lean Leaders Plus Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

ALVARADO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shannon Carver is a seasoned leadership consultant, executive coach, and the founder and president of Lean Leaders Plus. He boasts more than 25 years of experience developing leaders and guiding organizations towards growth and improvement. He has transformed and strengthened top executives, teams, and entire cultures with his insights and coaching strategies.

Recently Mr. Carver added best-selling author to his list of accomplishments. His book is titled Your Leadership Currency of TCR: Gain Ultimate Influence by Building Trust, Credibility and Respect. He will discuss this book as well as the leadership philosophy behind it in his podcast. The TCR model infuses leaders with the capacity to lead more effectively, communicate fluently with all levels of talent, and deliver optimal results. In addition to coaching and writing, Mr. Carver has an engaging style that has earned him many keynote speaking engagements.

Mr. Carver holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Iowa State University and an MBA from the University of Minnesota. While much of his background was in Engineering, Manufacturing, and Continuous Improvement, today he influences leaders across a spectrum of industries that include manufacturing, construction, healthcare, logistics and distribution, and more. He says that his core purpose is to develop leaders and improve their effectiveness.

“I love seeing those light bulbs go moments. When a leader gets it, and I can track his or her success, it is so rewarding. There are many ways to track that, such as increased self-awareness and leadership effectiveness, getting promoted to the next level or achieving significant improvements in team performance.”

Leadership Development is the main portion of the advisory work that Mr. Carver does, however the consulting firm also supports strategic planning, process improvement and team development. The consulting firm was launched in 2016, but Shannon Carver had been working in the consulting space since 2008. He also held management positions in Quality Management, Continuous Improvement Management, and the Strategic Planning Chairperson during his career. Movement is ingrained in his soul; as the child of a Naval officer, he moved around a lot. Mr. Carver was born in Hawaii, then lived in Michigan, Washington state, southern California, Iowa, and Minnesota before arriving in Texas about a dozen years ago.

Beyond his coaching work, his favorite things to do are spend time with his wife and adult children, and engage in outdoor activities, such as hiking and skiing. Anything he says, that gives you an adrenaline rush, is a sport he’d try.

Shannon Carver states that he delights in being a personal influence for change and has had many people that helped to shape and transform him as well. One was Pastor Craig Groeschel, the founder and senior pastor of Life.Church, noted for his evangelical and leadership views. There are other mentors-- like Donna Gilligan, a cohort who taught him to see the grey back when he was a pretty black and white young engineer—that he mentions in his new book. Mr. Carver says that mentors and career guides are important, and he was lucky to have several in the organization where he cut his professional teeth.

Lean Leaders Plus stands apart for having the ideal combination of people and processes. While there are other lean or leadership consulting firms out there, many consultants are siloed in their thinking, meaning they only know one side of success, such as continuous improvement or team development. His firm has the knowledge, strength, and proven ability to cultivate acute leaders, so that clients can transform into high performance organizations.

Learn more in his breakout podcast for the new year.

Close Up Radio recently featured leadership coach Shannon Carver in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday January 7th at 1pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-leadership-coach-and-author/id1785721253?i=1000744415654

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-leadership-coach-316486071/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6X6rM30ByEpN8qGHDpHWcY

For more information about Shannon Carver, his work and his book, visit his website:

www.leanleadersplus.com

