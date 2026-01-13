Top Lawyer John R. Teakell Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John R. Teakell is an often-honored lawyer, with a number of inclusions and accolades on his resume, such as Top 100 Attorney, Super Lawyer and Elite Lawyers. From his legal office in Dallas, TX, he has provided criminal defense services to hundreds of individuals charged with Texas or Federal felonies. Choosing an experienced attorney, he stresses, is important when people are facing Federal criminal charges. He has extensive Federal experience that can increase the changes of a dismissal. Mr. Teakell currently practices in Texas but also worked for a few years as an Assistant US Attorney, both locally and in Puerto Rico.

“I was interested in the law and law enforcement at a young age and aspired to work for the FBI or the U.S. Attorney’s Office. I spent my days working in firms like banks while attending law school at night. I later worked at the State Prosecutor’s Office and just kept moving up.”

His career began back in 1985. He now has broad experience as a state and federal prosecutor and has handled thousands of cases ranging from misdemeanors to death penalty cases. Among the many charges he has handled are drug cases, SEC cases, and fraud and white collar cases. Some cases are mundane while others are rather unusual, such as a Federal case related to the sale of wellness products without being registered with the FDA . His trial experience includes white collar cases, fraud, computer intrusions, tax evasion, securities fraud, conspiracy, security clearance hearings, and more.

The National Trial Lawyer Association recognized Mr. Teakell as a top rated criminal defense attorney and gave him the title Super Lawyer. He has also appeared in numerous media including Forbes and Time magazines and Who’s Who. The Close Up Radio team recognized Mr. Teakell for his many legal achievements as well as his public speaking manner. His cultivated way of speaking started with his trials and prosecutorial discussions and later led to media appearances and other podcasts.

John R. Teakell has returned to his Texas roots after spending years in Oklahoma and outside the states. His father was a Deacon in The Baptist Church and also raised quarter horses, which became a passion for the attorney too.

John R. Teakell has served as a Criminal Defense Attorney and former Federal, State, and SEC Prosecutor. This results in a unique combination of expertise that enables him to provide expert legal services to financial institutions, corporations, and government agencies. He believes that after all his years of Federal and State criminal prosecution experience, he thoroughly understands the investigative and prosecution processes, as well as the strategies needed for the defense of a company or individual who may be under investigation.

Mr. Teakell has represented over 2500 clients and was voted Super Lawyer for 16 years running. He is respected for being hands on with every case and does not pass work off to junior or external partners. No matter how complex or lengthy the case is, his tireless dedication makes the difference.

“I thought I would be a state prosecutor for life, but eventually the challenges from certain cases made me realize I too had to move on. I’ve been in private practice ever since, about 20 years now, and there are no regrets.”

Learn more about all that John R Teakell has accomplished in his career and hopes to in the future in his two New Year podcasts.

Close Up Radio recently featured attorney John R. Teakell in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday January 7th at 12pm Eastern, and with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday January 14th at 12pm Eastern

