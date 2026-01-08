186th regular session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, January 8 - The Government adopted the proposed Promotion of the Competitiveness and Decarbonisation of Electro-intensive Companies Act and sent it for consideration and adoption to the National Assembly of the Republic of Slovenia under the urgent legislative procedure. The purpose of the Act is to provide targeted and time-limited support to electro-intensive companies to maintain their competitiveness in global markets. At the same time, the Act introduces clear commitments by beneficiaries to invest in decarbonisation and the transition to cleaner technologies, thereby supporting the achievement of national and EU climate goals. The proposed regulation is based on the European Commission's state aid framework in support of the Clean Industrial Deal State aid Framework (CISAF) and enables partial mitigation of energy costs for companies in the most exposed sectors.

The amended Spatial Planning Act addresses some minor changes that will simplify and speed up certain procedures for preparing spatial planning documents. The change allows mayors to conduct multiple procedures or pass amendments to municipal spatial plans (MSP), a procedure that should be sequenced. The Ministry also heeded the proposal to simplify the decision on the procedure for preparing targeted amendments to MSPs. The criterion limiting the area on which the implementing regulation can be changed will be extended from the current 5,000 m² to 10,000 m², and the more difficult-to-verify criterion of "30% of the area of the existing settlement" will be withdrawn. At the same time, a municipality can conduct multiple procedures for targeted amendments to their MSPs when it concerns the planning of public economic or social infrastructure. In order to increase the flexibility of spatial planning, the possibility of site verification for achieving the construction purpose is being expanded, which allows individual deviations from the spatial implementation conditions as specified in the MSP also to a more detailed municipal spatial plan.

It is clearly determined what rules of spatial implementation acts geodetic organisations will be required to follow in cadastral procedures changing plot boundaries, namely the rules regarding the consideration of the size and shape of building plots. Among other things, the amended Spatial Management Act (ZUreP-3D) allows an appeal against a decision to initiate an expropriation procedure staying execution. It is also clearly defined that the total surface area of a building plot is not a criterion used in determining the level of the community infrastructure levy for the existing community infrastructure for auxiliary facilities that are buildings, as the community infrastructure levy for the building plot had been paid before the construction of the main facility. (Auxiliary facilities that are simple buildings are not subject to community infrastructure levy, as already regulated by a relevant Act.) The deadline within which a municipality may impose a community infrastructure levy for improving the existing community infrastructure will be extended from two years to four years.

The purpose of the proposed amendment to the Mining Act is to establish clearer rules for the acquisition and transfer of mining rights and to ensure conditions for the sustainable use of mineral resources. The amendment strengthens cooperation between the state and local communities in planning the supply of mineral resources, clearly defining the participation of municipalities in the implementation of the national mining strategy and cooperation in the preparation of technical bases. The rules for processing applications are set out more clearly, including the deadlines and the conditions for the transfer of mining rights in specific cases.

The Nuclear Damage Liability Act regulates liability for nuclear damage incurred, insurance of liability for nuclear damage and the procedure for claiming nuclear damage compensation. Nuclear damage is not insurable on the market, so that a convention regime has been established. The Paris Convention clearly defines the damage items for which the operator of a nuclear facility is liable, and sets out the obligation on the operator to insure their liability. Since certain damage items are not covered by insurance, such liability is covered by the Government.

The government has adopted the proposed Act amending the Road Tolling Act. The Act transposes into Slovenian law certain provisions of the Eurovignette Directive in the part relating to the charging of external costs to freight vehicles due to air and noise pollution caused by traffic.

The proposed amendment to the Act Regulating the Accessibility of Products and Services for Persons with Disabilities ensures a full and consistent transposition of Directive (EU) 2019/882 into Slovenian law and at the same time strengthens the existing system of accessibility of products and services for persons with disabilities. The proposed Act ensures that rail passenger transport services will be accessible to persons with disabilities in a similar way to bus, air and water passenger transport services. The circle of beneficiaries for exercising the right to accessibility is being extended. Consumers will be explicitly allowed to initiate proceedings before competent authorities for failure to comply with accessibility requirements for products and services. Moreover, there is a new possibility for public authorities, associations, organisations and other legal entities that demonstrate a legal interest and act in support of the complainant to also participate in the proceedings.

The Government has adopted the proposed Act on International Treaties and Other International Acts, which, in view of the existing regulations, more effectively regulates the procedure for concluding and implementing international treaties and re-regulates simple agreements, i.e. international acts concluded by bodies authorised by treaties to implement international treaties, and those that define in more detail the obligations already assumed under international treaties. It also regulates in greater detail non-legally binding international acts, i.e. those that do not establish rights and obligations under international law.