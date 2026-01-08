Prime Minister Golob: "The public social care network is a fundamental pillar of a society based on solidarity”

SLOVENIA, January 8 - In his address to residents, staff and the management, the Prime Minister first thanked employees for their warmth and dedication in carrying out their mission of care and for their efforts to ensure a dignified life for those living in the home. "I would like to thank the Director not only for her encouraging words, but above all for all the work that has been done. When the management has a clear goal and pursues it with heart and with care for the residents, this is reflected in the results and in people’s well-being," the Prime Minister underlined.

"We often say, as a society, that we are based on solidarity and that we want to care for older people, but too often these words are cheap. With this Government, we wanted solidarity to be translated into concrete action," he said.

He went on to underline the Government’s clear commitment to strengthening the public network of care homes. "We decided not to rely on concession holders and not to leave care for older people solely to private interests. If we truly want to act in solidarity, the state must take care of all those who helped to build this country," the Prime Minister said.

He emphasised that investments in care homes are financed from the state budget, which ensures stable and accessible care. "When the state assumes the burden of financing renovations and modernisation, the management of care homes can focus on relationships and on the quality of care. It is precisely these relationships between staff and residents that are, as a rule, better in public care homes, and this is directly reflected in residents’ well-being."

He placed particular emphasis on the introduction of long-term care based on solidarity. "I am pleased to see that this is already being reflected in lower bills and greater independence for residents." At the same time, he expressed understanding for the challenges faced by employees in care homes. "We are aware that wages have been a major issue for employees in the past. This cannot be resolved overnight, but it can be improved gradually, and that is exactly what we are doing."

Following the meeting, the Prime Minister gave a statement to the media in which he underlined that solidarity is not measured by words, but by concrete improvements in people’s lives. "For many years, we have heard that we want to live in a society based on solidarity, yet in the field of care for older people these calls often went unanswered. With this Government, we have decided to listen to people and to begin delivering on their demands." He said that expectations had been clear: modern care homes, better working conditions for employees and accessible care, which is already reflected in lower bills. "Today, at the Ilirska Bistrica Care Home, I was able to see for myself how this is reflected in practice – from investments carried out with state support to an improved staffing situation," he said.

He placed particular emphasis on the effects of long-term care. "Most importantly, the introduction of long-term care has brought significant relief for residents. These are not theories, but concrete savings." He illustrated this with an example: "The bill for a double room has been reduced from EUR 1,126.50 to EUR 735.63, which is almost EUR 390 less per month. This is a difference that clearly shows what solidarity means in practice," the Prime Minister concluded.

Later, the Prime Minister will meet with entrepreneurs at the Perspektiva Business Incubator, the central support institution for entrepreneurship development in the Primorsko-Notranjska region. During the discussion, companies will present to the Prime Minister the key development opportunities and challenges they face in practice, and will also address the role of the state in creating a supportive and predictable business environment.

The Prime Minister will conclude the regional visit with a discussion with representatives of the economy and mayors of the region.



