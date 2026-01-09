Submit Release
Government Visit to the Primorska-Notranjska Region

SLOVENIA, January 9 - The Government visited the Primorska-Notranjska region. In the morning, it held a regular session in Ilirska Bistrica, after which the Prime Minister, ministers and ministerial colleagues continued with working visits across the region. The visit concluded with a consultation meeting with representatives of the business sector and mayors in Postojna.

