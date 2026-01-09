On Disinformation in Russia's War against Ukraine

SLOVENIA, January 9 - In the latest episode of the GOVSI podcast, we continue exploring the topic of disinformation and information warfare. This time, our guest is Mykhailo Dankanych, a Ukrainian veteran and expert in countering Russian disinformation, who warns that the information front is not taking place only in Ukraine, but also within the European Union.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.