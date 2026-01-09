Nobody without a payment account - raising consumer awareness of the right to a basic payment account

SLOVENIA, January 9 - The National Payments Council, of which the Ministry of Finance is a member, has decided to actively inform consumers about their right to a basic payment account. For this purpose, informational leaflets with the slogan "Nobody without a payment account" are available to consumers, providing key information about basic payment account in a clear and concise manner.

