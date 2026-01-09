Little Trouble Girls makes Guardian's top 50 films list

SLOVENIA, January 9 - The Guardian published in December the list of 50 best films in the UK and 50 best films in the US, which were both voted on by the paper's team of film critics.

Little Trouble Girls ranked 15th on the US list and 13th on the UK one.

"This utterly absorbing Slovenian debut reinvents the cliched idea of a Catholic girl's sexual awakening, and proves that no teacher can be as cruel as a music teacher," the paper said of the film.

The Guardian's chief film critic Bradshaw published his personal selection of what he deems will be the best films, actors and filmmakers most likely to be overlooked by mainstream media.

On his list of best films, Little Trouble Girls made the top 10, while two members of the cast, Mina Švajger and Saša Tabaković, ranked among the top 10 best supporting actors and actresses.

Tabaković said that making the list was a great honour, especially since the recognition came from abroad and was tied solely to the performance in the film. He is also honoured to be featured among world-famous actors, such as Joe Pesci, Hugh Grant and Russell Crowe.

A co-production of Slovenia, Italy, Croatia and Serbia, Little Trouble Girls won the best film award of the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) in the section Perspectives at the Berlinale last year.

It swept the Festival of Slovenian Film and was picked as the Slovenian entry for a nomination for the best international feature film award at the Oscars.

Source: sloveniatimes.com