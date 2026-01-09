German Couple Experience Falconry at King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival 2025

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A German tourist and his wife have enjoyed a hands-on falconry experience at the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival 2025, the world’s largest gathering of falcons, organized by the Saudi Falcons Club in Malham, north of Riyadh. The festival, which runs until January 10 2026, draws both local and international falconers.Beno, the German visitor, said he was delighted to be in Saudi Arabia. “I arrived three days ago for tourism and learned about the festival through social media. I decided to visit, and I am grateful to the Saudi Falcons Club for their warm welcome and hospitality,” he added.His wife, Julia, praised the experience, saying: “Life in Saudi Arabia is wonderful, and everything runs smoothly. People here are kind and welcoming. Visiting the festival allowed us to experience something completely new, and it was truly amazing. I was especially impressed by how the Malwah competition is conducted, from timing and speed measurement to crowning the champion. The Saudis’ dedication to preserving their heritage is something to be proud of.”The couple followed the professional international rounds of the Milwah competition, toured the festival grounds, observed the judging process, and enjoyed the festival’s other activities, taking commemorative photos with the falcons.The Saudi Falcons Club’s events offer tourists a unique opportunity to engage with the country’s rich falconry heritage while experiencing new cultural activities firsthand.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.